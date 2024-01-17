RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction
Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina
Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina - Victoria Tomova
Melbourne, Melbourne Park
Victoria Tomova Victoria Tomova
Prediction on game W1(-5,5)
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

Within the framework of the second round of the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina will face Victoria Tomova. The match prognosis for these tennis players has been prepared by our experts.

Elina Svitolina

Ukraine's top-ranked player is well acquainted with tennis enthusiasts, having lingered among the top players for an extended period before taking maternity leave. Currently, Svitolina holds a commendable 23rd position in the world rankings. This season, she started with a strong performance in Auckland, reaching the final but narrowly losing to Cori Gauff. In the first round of the Australian Open, she convincingly defeated the young Australian Preston with a score of 6-2, 6-2. At 29 years old, Svitolina remains capable of showcasing high-level tennis.

Victoria Tomova

The Bulgarian tennis player has consistently been a middle-of-the-pack contender, firmly entrenched in the second hundred. In 2022, she managed to break into the top one hundred and currently occupies the 70th position in the world rankings. Tomova had a decent showing in Hobart this year, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Navarro. In the first round of the Australian Open, she defeated the American Kayla Day with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Head-to-head Statistics

The tennis players have crossed paths twice, with Svitolina emerging victorious on both occasions. The last encounter took place in 2022, where Tomova lost in three sets.

Match Prediction for Elina Svitolina – Victoria Tomova

In this pairing, Svitolina is considered a significant favorite, and it's challenging to argue otherwise; her level of play is indeed superior. While Tomova may put up a worthy resistance, overcoming such an opponent is beyond her reach. We bet on the victory of the Ukrainian tennis player with a handicap of -5.5 games.

Prediction on game W1(-5,5)
Odds: 1.71
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Recommended 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Bet now BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Recommended 1хБет
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction Africa Cup of Nations 18 jan 2024, 12:00 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Ivory Coast Odds: 1.6 Nigeria Bet now Linebet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024