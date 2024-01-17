Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024

Prediction on game W1(-5,5) Odds: 1.71 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Within the framework of the second round of the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina will face Victoria Tomova. The match prognosis for these tennis players has been prepared by our experts.

Elina Svitolina

Ukraine's top-ranked player is well acquainted with tennis enthusiasts, having lingered among the top players for an extended period before taking maternity leave. Currently, Svitolina holds a commendable 23rd position in the world rankings. This season, she started with a strong performance in Auckland, reaching the final but narrowly losing to Cori Gauff. In the first round of the Australian Open, she convincingly defeated the young Australian Preston with a score of 6-2, 6-2. At 29 years old, Svitolina remains capable of showcasing high-level tennis.

Victoria Tomova

The Bulgarian tennis player has consistently been a middle-of-the-pack contender, firmly entrenched in the second hundred. In 2022, she managed to break into the top one hundred and currently occupies the 70th position in the world rankings. Tomova had a decent showing in Hobart this year, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Navarro. In the first round of the Australian Open, she defeated the American Kayla Day with a score of 6-4, 6-2.

Head-to-head Statistics

The tennis players have crossed paths twice, with Svitolina emerging victorious on both occasions. The last encounter took place in 2022, where Tomova lost in three sets.

Match Prediction for Elina Svitolina – Victoria Tomova

In this pairing, Svitolina is considered a significant favorite, and it's challenging to argue otherwise; her level of play is indeed superior. While Tomova may put up a worthy resistance, overcoming such an opponent is beyond her reach. We bet on the victory of the Ukrainian tennis player with a handicap of -5.5 games.