Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025

On August 5, in the quarterfinals of the Montreal tournament, Elina Svitolina will face Naomi Osaka. Here is my in-depth prediction for this exciting upcoming clash.

Elina Svitolina

Ukraine's top-ranked player is having a solid season. She claimed the title at the Rouen tournament—which may not have featured the strongest field—but overall, she's been playing impressive tennis and has avoided any major setbacks. When Svitolina does lose, it's usually to top-tier opponents. In Montreal, she started from the second round, where she overcame Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-2. In her next match, she swept aside Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-1.

In her most recent match at the tournament, the Ukrainian dispatched the formidable American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-1. Svitolina is currently ranked No. 13 in the world, but she could climb even higher with a win in this match.

Naomi Osaka

The Japanese star needs no introduction—she's a former world No. 1 and a four-time Grand Slam champion. Osaka lost her ranking after taking a maternity break, and now sits at No. 49 as she works her way back to top form.

In Montreal, Naomi began with a victory over little-known Canadian Arsenault, 6-4, 6-2. Her second match was a memorable battle against neutral athlete Liudmila Samsonova, where Osaka trailed 4-6, 4-5 and 0-40 on her opponent’s serve. In a seemingly hopeless situation, she saved three match points, then won the second set 7-6 and went on to seal the third 6-3. This was followed by two convincing wins over Latvians Jelena Ostapenko (6-2, 6-4) and Anastasija Sevastova (6-1, 6-0).

Match facts

Svitolina has won 35 out of 46 matches this season.

Osaka has played 36 matches, claiming victory in 25 of them.

The odds for the upcoming match are: Svitolina to win – 1.66, Osaka to win – 2.27.

H2H

These two have faced off seven times, with Osaka leading their head-to-head 4-3. Their most recent encounter came at the Miami tournament, where the Japanese player secured a 7-6, 6-2 win.

Prediction

We're in for a marquee matchup, and regardless of who comes out on top, this promises to be an entertaining and unpredictable contest. Svitolina is considered a slight favorite—a view I share—mainly thanks to her consistency, while Osaka can be prone to lapses. A straight win for Svitolina looks like a promising bet.