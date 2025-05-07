RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025

Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction and betting tips - May 8, 2025

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports's expert
Elina Svitolina vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction Photo: https://sport.ua/ Author unknown
Elina Svitolina Elina Svitolina
WTA Rome Masters 08 may 2025, 13:00 Elina Svitolina - Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
Rome, Foro Italico
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
The tennis season is in full swing, especially its clay-court segment. The prestigious tournament in Rome is already underway, and on May 8, Elina Svitolina and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro will clash in the second round. Here’s my prediction for this exciting encounter.

Elina Svitolina

The top-ranked Ukrainian is enjoying a strong season, delivering high-level tennis at the biggest tournaments. Svitolina has already captured a title in Rouen, and at the recent prestigious event in Madrid, she reached the semifinals before falling to world number one Aryna Sabalenka—3-6, 7-5.

In Rome, Svitolina starts her campaign from the second round, and it’s worth noting she’s a two-time champion at this tournament. Svitolina has climbed to 14th in the rankings after starting the year at No. 23. At 30, she still dreams of capturing a Grand Slam, and that goal looks within reach.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

The young Spaniard has struggled for results this year. Her hard-court campaign was particularly disappointing, with just 3 wins out of 11 matches, although she’s fared slightly better on clay. The 22-year-old currently sits at No. 72 in the world rankings, having dropped 18 spots since the start of the season.

Bouzas Maneiro couldn’t put together a deep run at her home tournament in Madrid, bowing out in the second round. In Rome, she opened with a grueling battle against American Ann Li—6-3, 5-7, 7-6—coming from 3-5 down in the deciding set to snatch victory.

Match facts

  • Svitolina has won 9 of 10 matches on clay this season.
  • Bouzas Maneiro has played 9 matches on clay, winning 6 of them.
  • Bookmakers offer the following odds for this match: Svitolina to win – 1.14, Bouzas Maneiro to win – 5.6.

Head-to-head

The players have met twice before, with Svitolina dominating both encounters. Their most recent meeting came at the recent Rouen tournament on clay, where the Ukrainian cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory.

Prediction

All signs point to a confident victory for the Ukrainian in this upcoming match. Svitolina has more experience, is enjoying a better season, and holds a decisive head-to-head advantage. I don’t see the Spaniard springing any surprises against the in-form favorite. My pick is for Svitolina to win with a -5.5 games handicap.

Comments
