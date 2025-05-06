El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival?

Prediction on game Total over 1.5 Odds: 1.68 1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit Dailysports777 Promo code copied 4.85 Bet now

On Wednesday, May 7, the Egyptian Premier League relegation group clash between El-Gouna and Modern Sport will take place. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this match.

El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Facts and head-to-head

El-Gouna are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.

Modern Sport have failed to win away from home in 12 consecutive games.

El-Gouna are undefeated at home in six straight matches: four victories and two draws.

Modern Sport have the second-worst defense in the relegation group.

Modern Sport have scored in both halves in only 5% of their matches.

El-Gouna have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games, while Modern Sport managed just 9%.

This season, El-Gouna have already beaten Modern Sport once, with the other meeting ending in a draw.

El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Match preview

El-Gouna may have missed out on the championship group, but they look convincing in the bottom nine. The team are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, winning three of them. Currently, El-Gouna sit second in the relegation group table with 27 points from 21 rounds. With only four rounds left in the season, a win here would virtually guarantee their top-flight status.

Modern Sport are fighting for survival—currently sitting towards the bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, four points adrift of the safety zone in seventh place. However, they have a game in hand and five matches left to play this season. Their form, though, leaves much to be desired: just one win in their last five outings. Nonetheless, in the relegation group, they have already secured two wins and suffered a single defeat, so their survival hopes are still alive.

Probable lineups

El-Gouna : Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Nasser Nasser, Abdelgawad, El Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaeim, Tarek, Kamar

: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Nasser Nasser, Abdelgawad, El Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaeim, Tarek, Kamar Modern Sport: Hamdi, Ngwem, Ali, Reda, El Fil, Zaazaa, Mohamed, Sadek, Farouk, Atef, Yasser

Prediction

Neither side has secured their objective yet, so expect a tense battle for a crucial three points. Given the motivation and the visitors’ shaky defense, I’m backing over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.68.