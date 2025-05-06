RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival?

El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Can Modern Sport cling to Premier League survival?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
El Gouna FC vs Modern Sport FC prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GounaFC
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
Premier League Egypt 07 may 2025, 10:00 El Gouna FC - Modern Sport FC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.68
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now

On Wednesday, May 7, the Egyptian Premier League relegation group clash between El-Gouna and Modern Sport will take place. Kick-off is scheduled for 16:00 Central European Time. Here’s my betting tip for this match.

El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Facts and head-to-head

  • El-Gouna are unbeaten in their last four matches: two draws and two wins.
  • Modern Sport have failed to win away from home in 12 consecutive games.
  • El-Gouna are undefeated at home in six straight matches: four victories and two draws.
  • Modern Sport have the second-worst defense in the relegation group.
  • Modern Sport have scored in both halves in only 5% of their matches.
  • El-Gouna have kept a clean sheet in 25% of their games, while Modern Sport managed just 9%.
  • This season, El-Gouna have already beaten Modern Sport once, with the other meeting ending in a draw.

El-Gouna vs Modern Sport: Match preview

El-Gouna may have missed out on the championship group, but they look convincing in the bottom nine. The team are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches, winning three of them. Currently, El-Gouna sit second in the relegation group table with 27 points from 21 rounds. With only four rounds left in the season, a win here would virtually guarantee their top-flight status.

Modern Sport are fighting for survival—currently sitting towards the bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, four points adrift of the safety zone in seventh place. However, they have a game in hand and five matches left to play this season. Their form, though, leaves much to be desired: just one win in their last five outings. Nonetheless, in the relegation group, they have already secured two wins and suffered a single defeat, so their survival hopes are still alive.

Probable lineups

  • El-Gouna: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Nasser Nasser, Abdelgawad, El Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaeim, Tarek, Kamar
  • Modern Sport: Hamdi, Ngwem, Ali, Reda, El Fil, Zaazaa, Mohamed, Sadek, Farouk, Atef, Yasser

Prediction

Neither side has secured their objective yet, so expect a tense battle for a crucial three points. Given the motivation and the visitors’ shaky defense, I’m backing over 1.5 total goals at odds of 1.68.

Prediction on game Total over 1.5
Odds: 1.68
1WIN Casino Bonus +500% to deposit
Dailysports777 Promo code copied
1Win 4.85
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Smouha SC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Smouha SC Odds: 1.54 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1Win
Monaco vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Monaco Odds: 1.86 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
Panathinaikos vs prediction EuroLeague Today, 14:45 Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Panathinaikos Odds: 1.8 Array Bet now Melbet
Luqueno vs Godoy Cruz prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Luqueno Odds: 1.6 Godoy Cruz Recommended 1Win
Carabobo FC vs Botafogo RJ prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Carabobo FC Odds: 1.55 Botafogo RJ Bet now 1Win
Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Nacional Potosi Odds: 1.7 Guarani Bet now 1xBet
Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 18:00 Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Vitoria Odds: 1.63 Defensa y Justicia Recommended 22Bet
Alianza Lima vs Sao Paulo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Alianza Lima Odds: 1.86 Sao Paulo Bet now 1xBet
Bucaramanga vs Racing Club prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 18:00 Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Bucaramanga Odds: 1.74 Racing Club Bet now 1Win
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers prediction NBA Today, 19:00 Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup Cleveland Cavaliers Odds: 2 Indiana Pacers Recommended 1xBet
Fortaleza vs Colo Colo prediction Copa Libertadores Today, 20:30 Fortaleza vs Colo-Colo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Fortaleza Odds: 1.98 Colo Colo Bet now 1xBet
Corinthians vs America de Cali prediction Copa Sudamericana Today, 20:30 Corinthians vs América de Cali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 7 May 2025 Corinthians Odds: 1.6 America de Cali Bet now 22Bet
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:41 The Club World Cup disrupts Tuchel's plans for England's June international window Motorsport News Today, 05:34 Tragedy in the UK: Two riders killed in horrific crash on the track Football news Today, 05:13 Former referee assesses Kaizer Chiefs' penalty claims in match against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 04:57 Serena Williams dazzles in a stunning dress at the Met Gala 2025 Football news Today, 04:52 The referee appointed for the upcoming El Clásico has been revealed Football news Today, 04:44 Insult or mockery? Catalan media claim Barcelona rejected Trent transfer Football news Today, 04:35 Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:25 Manchester United considers Milinković-Savić as Onana replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:19 Expanding his empire. Messi announces launch of Más+ drink sales in the UK and Ireland Football news Today, 04:16 It is known when the Brazil national team plans to announce the new head coach
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores