Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Mboko prediction and betting tips - July 23, 2025

In the second round of the Washington tournament, Elena Rybakina will face Victoria Mboko. Here’s my take on the best bet for this matchup.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina can't call this season a success so far. She started the year in the top 10 as one of the world’s elite tennis players, but now sits at No. 12, lacking consistency. This year, the athlete has managed to win just one tournament, in Strasbourg.

At the latest Wimbledon, Rybakina crashed out in the third round, unexpectedly losing to Clara Tauson despite being the favorite. Perhaps she’s still not at her best due to lingering injuries. Right now, she doesn’t look like a title contender at the start of any tournament, unlike in previous seasons. Rybakina can get her old form back, but she needs to regain her confidence.

Victoria Mboko

Until this season, few had heard of Mboko—after all, she’s just 18. She started the year ranked in the 400s and is now the world No. 88. This impressive leap came on the back of five ITF tournament victories.

She also made a mark at the majors: at Roland Garros, she reached the third round, falling to the strong Chinese player Zheng after starting from the qualifiers. At Wimbledon, Mboko exited in the second round, but again had to battle through qualifying. The Canadian clearly has potential and is poised to keep climbing the ranks.

Match facts

Rybakina has played 44 matches this season, winning 31 of them.

Mboko has played 52 matches, claiming victory in 44.

The odds for this clash are as follows: Rybakina to win – 1.28, Mboko to win – 3.7.

Prediction

These players have never faced each other before, and Rybakina is considered the favorite heading into this battle. Still, I believe the young Mboko can put up a real fight against her accomplished and star-studded opponent. I’m expecting a tough and unpredictable match, so a bet on over 20.5 games looks like a solid option here.