Dailysports Predictions Tennis Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction and betting tips - August 17, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Elena Rybakina vs Iga Swiatek prediction Photo: https://edition.cnn.com/ Author - Robert Prange
Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina
Cincinnati Open WTA Today, 13:00
Mason, Lindner Family Tennis Center
Iga Swiatek Iga Swiatek
Prediction on game W1(+3,5)
Odds: 1.62
The prestigious Cincinnati WTA tournament is heading towards its climax, and on August 17 the finalists will be decided. The first semifinal pits Elena Rybakina against Iga Swiatek, and here’s my take on the best bet for this highly anticipated showdown.

Elena Rybakina

The Kazakhstani tennis star hasn’t quite played up to her usual standards this season. She started the year ranked sixth in the world, but has since dropped to tenth, even briefly slipping out of the top 10. Rybakina struggled with consistency, and health issues at times prevented her from finding her rhythm.

Now, however, she looks back in form. She reached the semifinals in Montreal and has made it clear in Cincinnati that she’s ready to contend for titles once again. In her first three matches here, Rybakina lost the opening set each time but managed to stage comebacks and claim victory. Her most impressive win came in straight sets against the formidable World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka—6:1, 6:4. She also defeated Renata Zarazua, Elise Mertens, and Madison Keys.

Iga Swiatek

The Polish ace is currently ranked third in the world, though that’s a slight drop considering she not long ago topped the rankings. For much of this season, Swiatek struggled to clinch titles, but her recent Wimbledon triumph served as a welcome consolation for earlier setbacks.

At this tournament, Swiatek has looked supremely confident. In her opener, she dispatched Anastasia Potapova 6:1, 6:4, then advanced past Marta Kostyuk after her opponent retired due to injury. She went on to defeat Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6:4, 6:3, and Veronika Kudermetova by a mirror score of 6:3, 6:4.

Match facts

  • Rybakina has played 56 matches this season, winning 41 of them.

  • Swiatek has won 47 out of 59 matches.

  • Bookmakers offer these odds for the upcoming clash: P1 – 2.32, P2 – 1.66.

Head-to-head

These two have a rich history of direct encounters, having faced each other nine times, with Swiatek leading 5-4. The Polish star took the lead this year, winning all three of their 2025 meetings so far.

Prediction

When two top-tier players like this meet, it’s always tough to pick a clear favorite. Even their head-to-head record shows just how evenly matched they are. I’m willing to take a risk and back Rybakina with a +3.5 game handicap—she’s hitting peak form at just the right time.

