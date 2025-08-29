RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - August 29, 2025

Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction and betting tips - August 29, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Elena Rybakina vs Emma Raducanu prediction Photo: https://news.sky.com/ Author - Steven Markham
Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina
US Open Today, 11:00
New York, Louis Armstrong Stadium
Emma Raducanu Emma Raducanu
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the third round of the US Open, Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu will face off. Here’s my take on how this high-stakes match might unfold.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina hasn’t found the consistency her fans are used to this season—injuries have gotten in the way, and she’s struggled to find her best form. So far this year, she’s managed to capture just one title, in Strasbourg.

Heading into the US Open, Rybakina posted solid results, reaching the semifinals in both Montreal and Cincinnati. In the first round of this major, she cruised past American Pareja 6-3, 6-0, but had a tougher time against Czech talent Valentova, winning 6-3, 7-6. Currently ranked world No. 10, Rybakina has never made it past the third round at this tournament.

Emma Raducanu

The British star has all the tools to be a top player, but consistency continues to elude her. Raducanu has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t claimed any titles this year, or even reached a final.

This tournament holds special significance for Raducanu—she famously lifted the trophy here in 2021 in a sensational run. Since that historic triumph, she hasn’t added another title to her name, though her performances have often been impressive. Currently sitting at No. 36 in the world rankings, Raducanu has been in dominant form so far, dismantling Japan’s Shibahara 6-1, 6-2, and then Indonesia’s Tjen 6-2, 6-1.

Match facts

  • Rybakina has won 27 out of 37 hard-court matches this season.

  • Raducanu has 15 victories in 25 matches on synthetic surfaces.

  • The odds for this clash: Rybakina to win – 1.55, Raducanu to win – 2.51.

Head-to-head

These two have met only once before, back in 2022 at the Sydney tournament. That encounter was one-sided, with Rybakina dominating in under an hour—6-0, 6-1.

Prediction

This is a match every tennis fan will want to watch—two strong, ambitious players who know what it takes to win a Grand Slam. Rybakina comes in as a slight favorite, but I expect a fiercely contested battle and the outcome is tough to call. My pick: over 20.5 total games in this match.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction US Open Today, 11:30 Luciano Darderi vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction and betting tips – August 29, 2025 Luciano Darderi Odds: 1.85 Carlos Alcaraz Recommended Melbet
Siwelele vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership Today, 13:30 Siwelele vs Richards Bay: can Sivelele break their losing streak? Siwelele Odds: 1.55 Richards Bay Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Chelsea Odds: 1.58 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
Magesi FC vs AmaZulu prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Magesi vs AmaZulu: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 30, 2025 Magesi FC Odds: 2.7 AmaZulu Bet now Melbet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Bet now Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Recommended 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.9 Everton Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores