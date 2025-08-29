Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the third round of the US Open, Elena Rybakina and Emma Raducanu will face off. Here’s my take on how this high-stakes match might unfold.

Elena Rybakina

Rybakina hasn’t found the consistency her fans are used to this season—injuries have gotten in the way, and she’s struggled to find her best form. So far this year, she’s managed to capture just one title, in Strasbourg.

Heading into the US Open, Rybakina posted solid results, reaching the semifinals in both Montreal and Cincinnati. In the first round of this major, she cruised past American Pareja 6-3, 6-0, but had a tougher time against Czech talent Valentova, winning 6-3, 7-6. Currently ranked world No. 10, Rybakina has never made it past the third round at this tournament.

Emma Raducanu

The British star has all the tools to be a top player, but consistency continues to elude her. Raducanu has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn’t claimed any titles this year, or even reached a final.

This tournament holds special significance for Raducanu—she famously lifted the trophy here in 2021 in a sensational run. Since that historic triumph, she hasn’t added another title to her name, though her performances have often been impressive. Currently sitting at No. 36 in the world rankings, Raducanu has been in dominant form so far, dismantling Japan’s Shibahara 6-1, 6-2, and then Indonesia’s Tjen 6-2, 6-1.

Match facts

Rybakina has won 27 out of 37 hard-court matches this season.

Raducanu has 15 victories in 25 matches on synthetic surfaces.

The odds for this clash: Rybakina to win – 1.55, Raducanu to win – 2.51.

Head-to-head

These two have met only once before, back in 2022 at the Sydney tournament. That encounter was one-sided, with Rybakina dominating in under an hour—6-0, 6-1.

Prediction

This is a match every tennis fan will want to watch—two strong, ambitious players who know what it takes to win a Grand Slam. Rybakina comes in as a slight favorite, but I expect a fiercely contested battle and the outcome is tough to call. My pick: over 20.5 total games in this match.