Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina prediction
Elena Rybakina Elena Rybakina
2024 Abu Dhabi Open 11 feb 2024, 08:00 Elena Rybakina - Daria Kasatkina
Abu Dhabi, Zayed Sports City
Daria Kasatkina Daria Kasatkina
Prediction on game Total over 19,5
Odds: 1.61
In the final of the tournament in Abu Dhabi, Elena Rybakina will face Daria Kasatkina. Our experts have compiled a prediction for the match between these opponents.

Elena Rybakina

The athlete from Kazakhstan, has already claimed victory in one tournament in Brisbane this year and is now on the brink of securing her second. In Abu Dhabi, Rybakina was the top seed, granting her a bye in the first round. Her initial match in the tournament proved challenging, but she managed to overcome the American Collins in a hard-fought battle, with a scoreline of 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Subsequently, she comfortably defeated Buksa in straight sets. In the semifinals, Rybakina conquered the formidable Ludmilla Samsonova in a match that tested her, ending with a score of 6-0, 4-6, 6-2. She currently holds the fifth position in the world rankings.

Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina has displayed commendable form this year, reaching the final of the Adelaide tournament, where she conceded to Ostapenko in straight sets. The Russian athlete commenced her campaign in this tournament by overcoming Parry of France in three sets in the first round. She then proceeded to dispatch Krueger of the United States and Kyrsuty of Romania in two sets each. A particularly grueling battle ensued against Brazil's Maya Haddad, resulting in a scoreline of 6-3, 4-6, 7-6. Kasatkina currently holds the 14th position in the world rankings.

Interesting facts about the match and their head-to-head history

  • The opponents have crossed paths four times, with the score currently standing at 2-2, with three of those encounters being decided in three sets.
  • The last time the tennis players faced each other was last year in Montreal, where Rybakina emerged victorious with a score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6, in a match lasting 3 hours and 30 minutes.

Elena Rybakina vs Daria Kasatkina Prediction

In this clash, Rybakina is favored, yet it is a final where additional motivation is unnecessary. These are athletes from the top 15, so one can anticipate high-quality tennis. Their encounters often extend, hence we opt for a total of over 19.5 games.

