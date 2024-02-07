Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On the 8th of February, their encounter within the framework of the second round of the tournament in Abu Dhabi will feature Elena Rybakina against Danielle Collins.

Elena Rybakina

If we were to compile a brief list of the strongest tennis players at the present moment, Elena Rybakina would undoubtedly be included among them. The tennis player began the year auspiciously, triumphing in the formidable Brisbane tournament, followed by a swift exit in Adelaide, with the main expectations centered around the Australian Open. The first major of the year proved to be disappointing; initially overcoming the formidable Karolina Pliskova, only to succumb to Anna Blikova in the second round, with the match decided in the third set tiebreak, where Rybakina conceded 20-22. At this tournament, the athlete from Kazakhstan is the top seed, occupying the fifth position in the global rankings.

Danielle Collins

The experienced American can be characterized as a dangerous midfielder, one to be wary of. In Abu Dhabi, Collins has already settled in, commencing with two confident victories in the qualifiers against not the most formidable opponents. In the first round, she faced Naomi Osaka, who returned after maternity leave, the Japanese player not in top form, a circumstance Collins exploited, securing victory with a score of 7-5, 6-0.

Interesting match facts and head-to-head history

The athletes have played against each other three times, with Rybakina leading 2-1 thus far. They crossed paths twice in the previous season, with the Kazakh athlete emerging victorious in three sets on both occasions.

Rybakina has won 7 out of 9 matches this year.

Collins is on a streak of three consecutive victories.

Elena Rybakina vs Danielle Collins Prediction

On paper, Rybakina is the favorite, albeit her odds are gradually decreasing. Collins is a formidable opponent, making it difficult to secure a quick victory; such a match is highly likely to be protracted. It seems quite logical to bet on a total of more than 20.5 games in this scenario.