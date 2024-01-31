RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction
Elena Ostapenko Elena Ostapenko
Upper Austria Ladies Linz 01 feb 2024, 04:00 Elena Ostapenko - Klara Tauson
Linz, TipsArena Linz
Klara Tauson Klara Tauson
Prediction on game Win Elena Ostapenko
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

While some are stepping back from the Australian Open, others have little time for rest as a commendable women's tennis tournament unfolds in Linz, Austria. In the context of the second round, Elena Ostapenko will face Klara Tauson, and our experts have crafted a prediction for this match.

Elena Ostapenko

Elena Ostapenko, once hailed as the future of global tennis, claimed her first Grand Slam at the age of 20, which remains her sole triumph to this day. The Latvian athlete, now 26, currently holds the 12th spot in the world rankings. This year, Ostapenko has already secured a substantial victory in Adelaide and reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she succumbed to Azarenka. In the mentioned Grand Slam, she performed well in doubles alongside Lyudmyla Kichenok, reaching the final but yielding to the duo of Mertens/Xie Shuwei.

Klara Tauson

Klara Tauson, a Danish tennis player, has been a presence in the global tour for a considerable time despite being only 21 years old. She occupies the 91st position in the world rankings. In the recent major, Tauson reached the second round, bowing out to the aforementioned Azarenka. In Linz, the tennis player started in the qualifiers, confidently defeating Austrian Kostich and Romanian Cristian. In the main draw, Tauson overcame Italian Camila Giorgi in a challenging battle, prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The players have only met once, in the final of the 2021 Luxembourg Open, where Tauson emerged victorious in three sets - 6:3, 4:6, 6:4.
  • Elena Ostapenko is 5 years senior to her opponent.

Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson Prediction

In this matchup, Ostapenko is slightly favored, although the odds for her are gradually increasing, indicating an anticipated intense battle. We expect a contest between formidable tennis players, and their encounter might extend. Our preference leans towards a clean victory for the Latvian tennis player, who has had a strong start to the season.

Prediction on game Win Elena Ostapenko
Odds: 1.68
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Iran vs Syria prediction Asian Cup Today, 11:00 Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Iran Odds: 2.02 Syria Recommended Мелбет
Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction EuroCup Today, 11:30 Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Cedevita Olimpija Odds: 1.36 London Lions Bet now Мелбет
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction La Liga Today, 12:00 Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.32 Osasuna Bet now Мелбет
Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction Today, 12:00 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Žalgiris Kaunas Odds: 1.99 Anadolu Efes Recommended Мелбет
Monaco vs Partizan prediction EuroLeague Today, 13:00 Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Monaco Odds: 1.72 Partizan Bet now Мелбет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:38 The main favourite for the Asian Cup easily reached the quarter-finals Football news Today, 08:33 Chelsea did not send their forward on loan to Premier League rivals Football news Today, 08:17 Chelsea to loan talented Brazilian to their farm club Football news Today, 07:55 Modric has made a decision regarding his future Football news Today, 07:36 One of Portugal's biggest talents is on his way to the Premier League Football news Today, 07:23 After losing to Messi FIFA The Best award Haaland pondered a move to Real Madrid Football news Today, 07:02 Mancini had to apologise for his behaviour during the penalty shootout against South Korea Football news Today, 06:33 Xavi wants to find himself a new club straight away after Barcelona Football news Today, 06:32 Breaking: Napoli extends winger's contract despite interest from Saudi clubs Football news Today, 06:06 Laporta may bring back a coach with whom Barcelona won the UEFA Champions League
Sport Predictions
Football Today Iran vs Syria prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Cedevita Olimpija vs London Lions prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Žalgiris Kaunas vs Anadolu Efes prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Monaco vs Partizan prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Rio Ave vs Estoril prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today PAOK vs Panetolikos prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Olimpia Milano prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Basketball Today Barcelona vs Virtus Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024 Football Today Tottenham vs Brentford prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024