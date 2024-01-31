Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson prediction and betting tips on February 1, 2024

Prediction on game Win Elena Ostapenko Odds: 1.68 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

While some are stepping back from the Australian Open, others have little time for rest as a commendable women's tennis tournament unfolds in Linz, Austria. In the context of the second round, Elena Ostapenko will face Klara Tauson, and our experts have crafted a prediction for this match.

Elena Ostapenko

Elena Ostapenko, once hailed as the future of global tennis, claimed her first Grand Slam at the age of 20, which remains her sole triumph to this day. The Latvian athlete, now 26, currently holds the 12th spot in the world rankings. This year, Ostapenko has already secured a substantial victory in Adelaide and reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she succumbed to Azarenka. In the mentioned Grand Slam, she performed well in doubles alongside Lyudmyla Kichenok, reaching the final but yielding to the duo of Mertens/Xie Shuwei.

Klara Tauson

Klara Tauson, a Danish tennis player, has been a presence in the global tour for a considerable time despite being only 21 years old. She occupies the 91st position in the world rankings. In the recent major, Tauson reached the second round, bowing out to the aforementioned Azarenka. In Linz, the tennis player started in the qualifiers, confidently defeating Austrian Kostich and Romanian Cristian. In the main draw, Tauson overcame Italian Camila Giorgi in a challenging battle, prevailing 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The players have only met once, in the final of the 2021 Luxembourg Open, where Tauson emerged victorious in three sets - 6:3, 4:6, 6:4.

Elena Ostapenko is 5 years senior to her opponent.

Elena Ostapenko vs Klara Tauson Prediction

In this matchup, Ostapenko is slightly favored, although the odds for her are gradually increasing, indicating an anticipated intense battle. We expect a contest between formidable tennis players, and their encounter might extend. Our preference leans towards a clean victory for the Latvian tennis player, who has had a strong start to the season.