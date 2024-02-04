RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Elena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction and betting tips on February 4, 2024

Elena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction and betting tips on February 4, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Elena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction
Elena Ostapenko Elena Ostapenko
Upper Austria Ladies Linz 04 feb 2024, 08:00 Elena Ostapenko - Ekaterina Alexandrova
Linz, TipsArena Linz
Ekaterina Alexandrova Ekaterina Alexandrova
Prediction on game Win Elena Ostapenko
Odds: 1.61
On February 4th, the final of a prestigious women's tennis tournament in Linz will take place, featuring a decisive clash between Elena Ostapenko and Ekaterina Alexandrova. Read the exclusive match prediction on our platform.

Elena Ostapenko

At the start of the season, Elena Ostapenko has reasons to be satisfied with her performance. The athlete secured a victory at the Adelaide tournament and reached the doubles final at the Australian Major. In Linz, the Latvian player has the opportunity to claim her second title of the year, just a little over a month later. Here, she faced tough opposition from Danish player Tauson but went on to dominate against British player Barreto and Russian player Pavlyuchenkova. Ostapenko, 26 years old, currently stands as the 12th-ranked player in the world, and a return to the top 10 seems within reach.

Ekaterina Alexandrova

For a significant part of her career, the Russian player has been a sturdy mid-tier competitor in world tennis. Since 2019, she has consistently finished the season within the top 40 and currently holds the 21st position globally. At the age of 29, it might be challenging to label Alexandrova as a rising star. This year, she reached the semifinals of the Linz tournament, where she was defeated by her upcoming opponent. The Australian Open proved unfortunate for her, with an early-round exit at the hands of veteran Laura Siegemund. In Linz, Alexandrova defeated Nymeyer and Potapova in straight sets, with a grueling semifinal against Vekic, ending 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, lasting over three hours.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The tennis players have faced each other nine times, with the Russian leading 5-4.
  • Their most recent encounter occurred less than a month ago in Adelaide, where Ostapenko emerged victorious in the semifinals with a score of 6-2, 7-6.

Elena Ostapenko vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction

An enthralling battle is expected, making it difficult to favor one player over the other. If we consider the live world rankings, we anticipate a clash between opponents from the top 20, representing a high level of competition. Ostapenko is evidently in good form, and we believe the Latvian is capable of securing another title, so we place our bet on her clean victory.

Comments
Sport Predictions
