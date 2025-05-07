RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Elche vs Levante prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Elche vs Levante prediction and betting tips on May 10, 2025

Vincent West Vincent West Dailysports's expert
Elche vs Levante prediction Photo: https://statics-maker.llt-services.com/ Author unknown
Elche Elche
Segunda Division Spain 10 may 2025, 12:30 Elche - Levante
-
- : -
Spain, Elche, Estadio Martinez Valero
Levante Levante
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On May 10, at the "Manuel Martinez Valero" stadium, a match of the 39th round of Spain's Segunda will take place, where Elche will face Levante. For this match, I'm offering a bet on goals / cards / the winner.

Elche

The team played consistently in La Liga during the 1960s and 1970s. Since then, their returns to the top flight have been brief, and interestingly, their stint in the elite from 2020 to 2023 was their best run in half a century. But it ended in relegation from last place, and last season in Segunda they only managed to finish eleventh.

This season, however, Eder Sarabia's squad is looking solid and inching closer to ultimate success. True, at a very inopportune time in the second half of spring, they only managed draws against Albacete and Granada. But after beating Burgos last round, they solidified their position at the top of the table.

Levante

The club even has experience in the Europa League, and a successful one at that—their debut in 2012/2013 ended in the round of 16. But they haven't repeated such heroics since; in fact, in 2015 they were relegated to Segunda. They immediately bounced back and even spent another five years in La Liga. However, the next drop led to a longer stay: failing to bounce back right away (third place and a playoff disappointment), last year the favorites finished only eighth.

This time, they still have a real chance to avoid the playoffs. But instability could get in their way, as they're now dropping points in every other match. Their recent 1-1 draw with Tenerife, who are fighting to avoid relegation, is a case in point.

Match facts

  • Elche have drawn twice in their last three games
  • On average, Elche scores 1.34 goals and concedes 0.76 goals per match
  • Levante have lost three of their last six matches

H2H

In the last five official meetings between these sides, draws and Levante wins have alternated.

Elche vs Levante prediction

The bookmakers are backing the league leaders for another win. The visitors are just too inconsistent—this is exactly the kind of opponent Elche needs to beat at home to prove they deserve a return to La Liga. And they should get the job done (odds: 2.02).

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
