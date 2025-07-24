RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Club Friendlies Predictions Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Elche vs Blackburn prediction Photo: bbc.com/ Author unknownn
Elche
Elche Elche Schedule Elche News Elche Transfers
Club Friendlies Club Friendlies Fixtures Club Friendlies Predictions
25 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International,
Blackburn
Blackburn Blackburn Schedule Blackburn News Blackburn Transfers
Review Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

In a friendly match, Spanish side Elche will take on English club Blackburn Rovers. The encounter is set to take place in Murcia on Friday, July 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Elche is making its return to La Liga and is using the pre-season vigorously to integrate a revamped squad. The team spent two years in the Segunda and managed to earn promotion back to the top flight by finishing second last season.

The club is led by a manager who emphasizes short passing, tempo control, and positional attacks. In friendlies, the Spaniards look to dominate possession, control the midfield, and involve their full-backs in the attack. However, the side still appears raw in the final third and isn’t always solid when defending their own goal.

In their first pre-season fixture, Elche got the better of Millwall, beating the London club 2-1. Youngsters Traoré and Ouari found the net.

On the transfer market, Elche has been quite conservative with incoming moves. Defender Leo Petro joined as a free agent from Saint-Étienne, while goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe was signed from Atlético. As for departures, Nicolás Castro was sold to Toluca for €5 million, and Josan Salinas moved to Espanyol.

Blackburn Rovers finished last season seventh in the Championship and are once again targeting a play-off push. The team hasn’t featured in the Premier League since relegation in the 2011/2012 season, although they’ve come close to promotion on several occasions.

Their summer preparations are all about aggression and pace: the squad is working hard on attack, focusing on physicality and a direct style of play. In friendlies, Blackburn have been scoring freely but also conceding plenty — especially given the frequent rotations and tactical tweaks.

The Rovers have already edged out modest Accrington and Premier League side Everton, and in their latest outing thrashed SC Qatar 5-1. Notably, Japanese forward Yuki Ohashi scored three times across these matches.

Blackburn have let several players go as free agents and have pulled off a couple of interesting signings. Sydney Tavares arrived from Moreirense for €2 million, Dion De Neve was bought from Kortrijk, and Sean McLoughlin joined from Hull City.

Match facts

  • Elche defeated another English side in their previous friendly.
  • Blackburn have won all their pre-season matches so far.
  • Elche average 1.8 goals per game, while Blackburn also average 1.8 goals per game.

Probable lineups

  • Elche: Dituro, Castella, Felipe, Martinez, Munoz, Roldan, Affengruber, Mendoza, Nunez, El-Ghezouani, Nunez.
  • Blackburn Rovers: Thord, Hyam, Brittain, Cantwell, Ribeiro, Tronstad, Hedges, De Neve, Travis, Wharton, Ohashi.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Both sides are in active pre-season mode, which should make for an open contest. Expect a lively match with goals at both ends. With no pressure for a result, this should be entertaining. I’m backing over 2.5 total goals.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.77
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Yokohama FC vs Real Sociedad prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Yokohama vs Real Sociedad prediction, H2H and betting tips – July 25, 2025 Yokohama FC Odds: 1.6 Real Sociedad Recommended 1xBet
Olympiacos vs Norwich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 06:00 Norwich vs Olympiacos prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Olympiacos Odds: 1.67 Norwich Bet now 1xBet
Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 08:00 Freiburg vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 25, 2025 Freiburg Odds: 1.62 Dynamo Dresden Bet now Mostbet
Fiorentina vs Carrarese prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:00 Fiorentina vs Carrarese: prediction, H2H, and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Fiorentina Odds: 1.81 Carrarese Recommended Melbet
Crawley vs Crystal Palace prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Crawley Town vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 25 July 2025 Crawley Odds: 1.82 Crystal Palace Bet now 1xBet
Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Gil Vicente vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 25 July 2025 Gil Vicente Odds: 1.75 Brentford Bet now Melbet
Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Aberdeen vs Ipswich prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025 Aberdeen Odds: 1.66 Ipswich Recommended Mostbet
Sporting CP vs Villarreal prediction Club Friendlies 25 july 2025, 14:30 Sporting vs Villarreal: Prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 25, 2025 Sporting CP Odds: 2 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Galway United FC vs Waterford FC prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Galway United vs Waterford: Who will extend their winning streak? Galway United FC Odds: 1.81 Waterford FC Bet now Melbet
Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Cork City vs Sligo Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 25 July 2025 Cork City Odds: 2.5 Sligo Rovers Recommended Mostbet
Royal Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction Pro League Belgium 25 july 2025, 14:45 Antwerp vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.78 Union Saint-Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Derry City vs Bohemian FC prediction Premier Division Ireland 25 july 2025, 14:45 Derry City vs Bohemians prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 25 July 2025 Derry City Odds: 1.5 Bohemian FC Bet now Mostbet
Upcoming matches
All
Sarmiento - : - Lanus 25 july 2025, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Sarmiento
-
Lanus
-
18:00
New England Revolution - : - CF Montreal 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
New England Revolution
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
Columbus Crew - : - Orlando City 25 july 2025, 19:30 MLS USA
Columbus Crew
-
Orlando City
-
19:30
Independiente Rivadavia - : - Belgrano 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Independiente Rivadavia
-
Belgrano
-
20:15
Union - : - Tigre 25 july 2025, 20:15 Liga Profesional Argentina
Union
-
Tigre
-
20:15
FC Dallas - : - New York City FC 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
FC Dallas
-
New York City FC
-
20:30
Houston Dynamo FC - : - LA Galaxy 25 july 2025, 20:30 MLS USA
Houston Dynamo FC
-
LA Galaxy
-
20:30
Los Angeles FC - : - Portland Timbers 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
Los Angeles FC
-
Portland Timbers
-
22:30
San Diego FC - : - Nashville SC 25 july 2025, 22:30 MLS USA
San Diego FC
-
Nashville SC
-
22:30
Aldosivi - : - Newell's Old Boys 26 july 2025, 13:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Aldosivi
-
Newell's Old Boys
-
13:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 Facundo Zabala Joins Independiente After Completing Medical Football news Today, 16:36 Comeback! Juan Manuel Sanabria on the verge of joining Ajax Football news Today, 16:30 Who Is Brandon Brocksom, Chivas’ English-Rooted Rising Star? Football news Today, 16:08 Lamine Yamal named the world's best player by renowned publication! Football news Today, 16:05 Riquelme’s Message to Boca Squad: “The Only Way Out of This Is by Winning” Football news Today, 15:30 Big hope! Official: João Mário joins Juventus Motorsport News Today, 14:58 Wow! Sebastian Vettel on the verge of a Red Bull return Football news Today, 14:34 Incredible! Kobamelo Kodisang moves to Portuguese league club AVS SAD Football news Today, 14:07 With love for the fans, with cunning for the management! ter Stegen addresses Barcelona supporters Football news Today, 13:37 Serious squad! Bafana Bafana roster for CHAN 2025 announced
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores