Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

In a friendly match, Spanish side Elche will take on English club Blackburn Rovers. The encounter is set to take place in Murcia on Friday, July 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash.
Match preview
Elche is making its return to La Liga and is using the pre-season vigorously to integrate a revamped squad. The team spent two years in the Segunda and managed to earn promotion back to the top flight by finishing second last season.
The club is led by a manager who emphasizes short passing, tempo control, and positional attacks. In friendlies, the Spaniards look to dominate possession, control the midfield, and involve their full-backs in the attack. However, the side still appears raw in the final third and isn’t always solid when defending their own goal.
In their first pre-season fixture, Elche got the better of Millwall, beating the London club 2-1. Youngsters Traoré and Ouari found the net.
On the transfer market, Elche has been quite conservative with incoming moves. Defender Leo Petro joined as a free agent from Saint-Étienne, while goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe was signed from Atlético. As for departures, Nicolás Castro was sold to Toluca for €5 million, and Josan Salinas moved to Espanyol.
Blackburn Rovers finished last season seventh in the Championship and are once again targeting a play-off push. The team hasn’t featured in the Premier League since relegation in the 2011/2012 season, although they’ve come close to promotion on several occasions.
Their summer preparations are all about aggression and pace: the squad is working hard on attack, focusing on physicality and a direct style of play. In friendlies, Blackburn have been scoring freely but also conceding plenty — especially given the frequent rotations and tactical tweaks.
The Rovers have already edged out modest Accrington and Premier League side Everton, and in their latest outing thrashed SC Qatar 5-1. Notably, Japanese forward Yuki Ohashi scored three times across these matches.
Blackburn have let several players go as free agents and have pulled off a couple of interesting signings. Sydney Tavares arrived from Moreirense for €2 million, Dion De Neve was bought from Kortrijk, and Sean McLoughlin joined from Hull City.
Match facts
- Elche defeated another English side in their previous friendly.
- Blackburn have won all their pre-season matches so far.
- Elche average 1.8 goals per game, while Blackburn also average 1.8 goals per game.
Probable lineups
- Elche: Dituro, Castella, Felipe, Martinez, Munoz, Roldan, Affengruber, Mendoza, Nunez, El-Ghezouani, Nunez.
- Blackburn Rovers: Thord, Hyam, Brittain, Cantwell, Ribeiro, Tronstad, Hedges, De Neve, Travis, Wharton, Ohashi.
H2H
The teams have never faced each other before.
Prediction
Both sides are in active pre-season mode, which should make for an open contest. Expect a lively match with goals at both ends. With no pressure for a result, this should be entertaining. I’m backing over 2.5 total goals.