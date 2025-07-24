Elche vs Blackburn Rovers prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 25, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.77 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

In a friendly match, Spanish side Elche will take on English club Blackburn Rovers. The encounter is set to take place in Murcia on Friday, July 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash.

Match preview

Elche is making its return to La Liga and is using the pre-season vigorously to integrate a revamped squad. The team spent two years in the Segunda and managed to earn promotion back to the top flight by finishing second last season.

The club is led by a manager who emphasizes short passing, tempo control, and positional attacks. In friendlies, the Spaniards look to dominate possession, control the midfield, and involve their full-backs in the attack. However, the side still appears raw in the final third and isn’t always solid when defending their own goal.

In their first pre-season fixture, Elche got the better of Millwall, beating the London club 2-1. Youngsters Traoré and Ouari found the net.

On the transfer market, Elche has been quite conservative with incoming moves. Defender Leo Petro joined as a free agent from Saint-Étienne, while goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe was signed from Atlético. As for departures, Nicolás Castro was sold to Toluca for €5 million, and Josan Salinas moved to Espanyol.

Blackburn Rovers finished last season seventh in the Championship and are once again targeting a play-off push. The team hasn’t featured in the Premier League since relegation in the 2011/2012 season, although they’ve come close to promotion on several occasions.

Their summer preparations are all about aggression and pace: the squad is working hard on attack, focusing on physicality and a direct style of play. In friendlies, Blackburn have been scoring freely but also conceding plenty — especially given the frequent rotations and tactical tweaks.

The Rovers have already edged out modest Accrington and Premier League side Everton, and in their latest outing thrashed SC Qatar 5-1. Notably, Japanese forward Yuki Ohashi scored three times across these matches.

Blackburn have let several players go as free agents and have pulled off a couple of interesting signings. Sydney Tavares arrived from Moreirense for €2 million, Dion De Neve was bought from Kortrijk, and Sean McLoughlin joined from Hull City.

Match facts

Elche defeated another English side in their previous friendly.

Blackburn have won all their pre-season matches so far.

Elche average 1.8 goals per game, while Blackburn also average 1.8 goals per game.

Probable lineups

Elche : Dituro, Castella, Felipe, Martinez, Munoz, Roldan, Affengruber, Mendoza, Nunez, El-Ghezouani, Nunez.

: Dituro, Castella, Felipe, Martinez, Munoz, Roldan, Affengruber, Mendoza, Nunez, El-Ghezouani, Nunez. Blackburn Rovers: Thord, Hyam, Brittain, Cantwell, Ribeiro, Tronstad, Hedges, De Neve, Travis, Wharton, Ohashi.

H2H

The teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Both sides are in active pre-season mode, which should make for an open contest. Expect a lively match with goals at both ends. With no pressure for a result, this should be entertaining. I’m backing over 2.5 total goals.