Prediction on game Win Panama Odds: 1.7 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the early hours of Saturday, October 11, we’ll witness a World Cup qualifying third-round clash as El Salvador host Panama. The match kicks off at 3:00 CET, and I’ve got a betting suggestion for this encounter.

El Salvador vs Panama: Match Preview

El Salvador failed to surpass Suriname in the second round of World Cup qualifying. They collected eight points from four matches and finished second in their group. The third round started fairly well for them — a 1–0 home win over Guatemala in their opening game — but they fell 1–2 away to Suriname in the following match. Despite that setback, El Salvador sit second in the table with three points. The team last appeared at a World Cup back in 1982, and now they have a genuine chance to return to the global stage.

Panama impressed in the second qualifying round, winning all four matches to collect a perfect twelve points and advance as group winners. However, their start to the third round has been less convincing. With four games still to play, it’s too early to panic, but the results have been underwhelming so far: a 0–0 draw with Suriname and a 1–1 draw against Guatemala. That leaves Panama with two points, sitting third in the group — two points behind the leaders and one behind second place. It’s not a disastrous start, but far from ideal. If Panama fail to win this key fixture, their hopes of qualifying could quickly fade.

Match Facts and Head-to-Head

El Salvador have won only one of their last six matches.

Panama are winless in their last three games: two draws and one defeat.

The last meeting between these sides came in 2023 and ended in a 2–2 draw.

Probable Lineups

El Salvador: González; Valladares, Cibrián, Romero, Domínguez, Clímaco; Serén, Osorio, Landaverde; Ordaz, Gil

Panama: Mosquera; Murillo, Escobar, Andrade, Davis; Godoy, Rodríguez; Bárcenas, Carrasquilla, Díaz; Fajardo

Prediction

Panama have started this stage of qualifying poorly and must win to keep pace with their rivals. Expect a determined performance from the visitors. My betting recommendation is to back Panama to win this match.