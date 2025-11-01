Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.44 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 2, 2025, in Matchday 11 of the Nigerian Professional Football League, El Kanemi Warriors will host Enugu Rangers. The match is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the potential outcome of this clash.

El Kanemi Warriors

El Kanemi Warriors, who narrowly avoided relegation last season by finishing 16th — just one point above the drop zone — have started the current campaign much more confidently. After 10 rounds, the team sits 8th in the league table, only five points behind the leader.

The team’s recent form, however, has been inconsistent — alternating between wins and losses. Over their last six matches, El Kanemi Warriors have recorded 3 wins and 3 defeats. In their most recent outing, they suffered a 0–1 away loss to Katsina United.

At home, though, El Kanemi have been very solid and remain unbeaten on their own turf this season, with 4 wins and 1 draw in five home games.

When it comes to home meetings against Enugu Rangers, the Warriors hold a slight historical edge. Across their 7 previous home encounters, El Kanemi have won 4 times, drawn twice, and lost only once.

Enugu Rangers

Enugu Rangers endured a disappointing campaign last season. After being crowned champions in the 2023–24 season, the team failed to defend their title, finishing only 10th in the league, a massive 19 points behind the new champions.

This season hasn’t started much better. Rangers have played 9 matches so far, collecting just 12 points, which places them 12th in the current standings.

In terms of form, the team has shown some stability but lacks consistency — in their last 5 matches, Rangers have recorded 2 wins, 2 draws, and 1 defeat. However, they are currently on a two-match winless streak.

Their main issue lies in away performances. Rangers have yet to win a single away game this season, and if we include the tail end of last season, their winless streak on the road now extends to 7 consecutive matches — 6 losses and 1 draw.

In head-to-head encounters with El-Kanemi Warriors, the teams have generally been evenly matched. However, in recent meetings, Rangers hold a slight edge — over the last 4 matches, Rangers have won twice, El-Kanemi once, and one game ended in a draw.

Probable Lineups

El Kanemi Warriors: Iddrisu, Abbas, Abdulaziz, Abdulrahman, Akekoromowei, Al Amin, Bello, Jonas, Muktar, Musa, Yakubu

Enugu Rangers: Jimon, Adebayo, Agu, Ebirim, Ikwu, Iwundu, Mgbemene, Nnaji, Nwobodo, Ogbonda, Oputa

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

El Kanemi Warriors have won 6 of their last 7 home matches.

Enugu Rangers have won or drawn 4 of their last 5 matches.

Enugu Rangers have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches.

In 7 of Enugu Rangers’ last 9 matches, under 2.5 goals were scored.

Enugu Rangers have won or drawn 5 of last 6 head-to-head meetings.

In 4 of the last 5 head-to-head meetings, under 2.5 goals were scored.

El Kanemi Warriors — Enugu Rangers Prediction

We can expect a fairly balanced and exciting match between two teams that have yet to find their best form. Both sides have their own issues — El Kanemi Warriors perform well at home but have been inconsistent lately, while Enugu Rangers struggle badly on the road, though they hold a slight edge in recent head-to-head meetings. Matches between these two sides at El Kanemi’s home ground have usually been open and entertaining. In 5 of the last 6 head-to-head games played there, both teams managed to score, and 4 of those 6 matches ended with over 2.5 total goals. Considering these factors, we can expect an active and attacking match with goals coming from both sides. My bet for this match — Under 2.5 Total Goals at odds of 1.44.