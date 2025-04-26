El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.0 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the third-round matches in the relegation group of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Monday at the Cairo International Stadium, where the local club El Gouna will host Smouha. I suggest betting on the number of goals in this match.

El Gouna

The "Black and Whites" were unable to showcase their best qualities this season, finishing only in 15th place in the Egyptian Premier League standings. El Gouna was five points shy of the top nine teams, despite a strong finish with three wins in their last five rounds.

In the relegation group, El Gouna is rightfully considered one of the favorites and is proving it on the football field. The club is currently in second place, trailing ZED by just one point. Meanwhile, they are a comfortable eight points clear of the relegation zone. In the first two rounds of the relegation group, El Gouna defeated Al-Ittihad (2-0) and ZED away (2-1).

On the other hand, Smouha finished 12th in the main tournament, collecting 20 points in 17 matches. They were two points away from the top nine, which is not surprising given that Smouha lost three of their last four matches, winning only once in this stretch.

It's worth noting that Smouha had a poor start in the relegation group, failing to earn any points in two matches. In the first round, they lost away to Modern Sport 0-2, and then also lost away to Ghazl El Mahalla 0-1. The team is currently in fifth place in the standings, five points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.

Probable line-ups

El Gouna : Alaa, Jatta, El Ash, Ahmed, Kahraba, Reda, El Saed, Ibrahim, Randrianantenaina, Oho, Mohsen

: Alaa, Jatta, El Ash, Ahmed, Kahraba, Reda, El Saed, Ibrahim, Randrianantenaina, Oho, Mohsen Smouha: Soliman, Amer, Rabia, Mostafa, Hesham, Dodo, Canaria, Saber, Gaber, El Ouadi, Salim

Match facts and head-to-head

In the first round, Smouha drew 0-0 at home with El Gouna

The "Total under 2.5" bet hit in the last four matches between these teams

The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are approaching the match cautiously, offering roughly equal odds for the teams to win. We believe that in this encounter, it is worth taking "Total under 2.0" with odds of 1.65.