RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League Egypt El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025

El Gouna vs Smouha prediction, H2H, and probable line-ups - April 28, 2025

David Flower David Flower Dailysports's expert
El Gouna FC vs Smouha SC prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
El Gouna FC El Gouna FC
Premier League Egypt 28 apr 2025, 10:00 El Gouna FC - Smouha SC
-
- : -
Egypt,
Smouha SC Smouha SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the third-round matches in the relegation group of the Egyptian Premier League will take place on Monday at the Cairo International Stadium, where the local club El Gouna will host Smouha. I suggest betting on the number of goals in this match.

El Gouna

The "Black and Whites" were unable to showcase their best qualities this season, finishing only in 15th place in the Egyptian Premier League standings. El Gouna was five points shy of the top nine teams, despite a strong finish with three wins in their last five rounds.

In the relegation group, El Gouna is rightfully considered one of the favorites and is proving it on the football field. The club is currently in second place, trailing ZED by just one point. Meanwhile, they are a comfortable eight points clear of the relegation zone. In the first two rounds of the relegation group, El Gouna defeated Al-Ittihad (2-0) and ZED away (2-1).

On the other hand, Smouha finished 12th in the main tournament, collecting 20 points in 17 matches. They were two points away from the top nine, which is not surprising given that Smouha lost three of their last four matches, winning only once in this stretch.

It's worth noting that Smouha had a poor start in the relegation group, failing to earn any points in two matches. In the first round, they lost away to Modern Sport 0-2, and then also lost away to Ghazl El Mahalla 0-1. The team is currently in fifth place in the standings, five points ahead of the teams in the relegation zone.

Probable line-ups

  • El Gouna: Alaa, Jatta, El Ash, Ahmed, Kahraba, Reda, El Saed, Ibrahim, Randrianantenaina, Oho, Mohsen
  • Smouha: Soliman, Amer, Rabia, Mostafa, Hesham, Dodo, Canaria, Saber, Gaber, El Ouadi, Salim

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the first round, Smouha drew 0-0 at home with El Gouna
  • The "Total under 2.5" bet hit in the last four matches between these teams
  • The "Both teams to score" bet hit in two out of five matches

Prediction

Bookmakers are approaching the match cautiously, offering roughly equal odds for the teams to win. We believe that in this encounter, it is worth taking "Total under 2.0" with odds of 1.65.

Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Venezia vs AC Milan prediction Serie A Italy 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Venezia vs Milan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Venezia Odds: 1.65 AC Milan Recommended Melbet
Stellenbosch vs Simba SC prediction CAF Confederations Cup 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Simba prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – April 27, 2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.76 Simba SC Bet now 1xBet
Chelsea FC Women vs Barcelona prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Chelsea vs Barcelona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Chelsea FC Women Odds: 1.67 Barcelona Bet now 1xBet
TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune United prediction South African Betway Premiership 27 apr 2025, 09:30 TS Galaxy vs Sekhukhune prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 TS Galaxy Odds: 1.88 Sekhukhune United Recommended Melbet
Genk vs Royal Antwerp prediction Pro League Belgium 27 apr 2025, 10:00 Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Royal Antwerp Bet now 1xBet
Villarreal vs Espanyol prediction LaLiga Spain 27 apr 2025, 10:15 Villarreal vs Espanyol: Will Villarreal return to the UEFA Champions League zone? Villarreal Odds: 1.54 Espanyol Bet now 1Win
Lens vs Auxerre prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Lens vs Auxerre prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - April 27, 2025 Lens Odds: 1.6 Auxerre Recommended 22Bet
Nantes vs Toulouse prediction Ligue 1 France 27 apr 2025, 11:15 Nantes vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nantes Odds: 1.6 Toulouse Bet now 1xBet
Werder Bremen vs St. Pauli prediction Bundesliga Germany 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Werder vs. St. Pauli prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.75 St. Pauli Bet now Betwinner
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction FA Cup England 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.63 Manchester City Recommended 1xBet
Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 27 apr 2025, 11:30 Liverpool vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.72 Tottenham Bet now 22Bet
Lyon vs Arsenal Women prediction Women's Champions League 27 apr 2025, 12:00 Lyon vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 27, 2025 Lyon Odds: 1.6 Arsenal Women Bet now 1xBet
Upcoming matches
All
Colorado Rapids 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC Today, 21:30 MLS USA
Colorado Rapids
1
Seattle Sounders FC
1
84’
Auckland FC - : - Perth Glory 27 apr 2025, 01:00 A-League Men Australia
Auckland FC
-
Perth Glory
-
01:00
Western United FC - : - Sydney FC 27 apr 2025, 03:00 A-League Men Australia
Western United FC
-
Sydney FC
-
03:00
Venezia - : - AC Milan 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Venezia
-
AC Milan
-
06:30
Como - : - Genoa 27 apr 2025, 06:30 Serie A Italy
Como
-
Genoa
-
06:30
Angers - : - Lille 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Ligue 1 France
Angers
-
Lille
-
09:00
Chelsea FC Women - : - Barcelona 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Women's Champions League
Chelsea FC Women
-
Barcelona
-
09:00
Inter - : - Roma 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Inter
-
Roma
-
09:00
Bournemouth - : - Manchester United 27 apr 2025, 09:00 English Premier League
Bournemouth
-
Manchester United
-
09:00
Fiorentina - : - Empoli 27 apr 2025, 09:00 Serie A Italy
Fiorentina
-
Empoli
-
09:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 18:46 Flick triumphs again in El Clasico. Barcelona clinches their 32nd Copa del Rey title Football news Today, 18:23 Photo: the moment when the referee decided to cancel the penalty against Real in the 90+10 minute of El Clasico Football news Today, 17:57 Kylian Mbappe has already surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo in a key metric at Real Madrid Football news Today, 17:56 Mbappe factor! Real leader scores first career direct free kick goal Football news Today, 17:30 How is this possible? Fans on mopeds break into Napoli stadium at night Football news Today, 17:20 Ceballos struck Yamal in the face during El Clasico. How did the referees react? Football news Today, 17:09 Zamalek in Crisis as Zizo’s Shocking Move to Al Ahly Sparks Fury Among Fans Football news Today, 16:55 How far to 1000? Ronaldo scores in fifth consecutive AFC Champions League match Football news Today, 16:54 Kaizer Chiefs’ Hopes Shattered: Gallants Hand Glamour Boys Crushing 2-1 Defeat Football news Today, 16:51 Police forced to enter Real Madrid fan sector during El Clasico. The reason revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores