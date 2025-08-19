Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.61 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

On Wednesday, August 20, the third round of the Egyptian Premier League will see El-Gouna host Ghazl El Mahalla on their home turf. We bring you a bet for this encounter, which is set to kick off at 20:00 CET.

El-Gouna vs Ghazl El Mahalla: match preview

Last season, El-Gouna competed in the relegation group, finishing second with a total of 30 points. They kicked off the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Kahrabaa Ismailia. So far, that's the team's only match, despite the schedule already reaching the third round.

Ghazl El Mahalla also played in the relegation group last season, where they finished bottom, but managed to retain their place in the top flight. In the first round of the new season, they drew 0-0 with National Bank of Egypt, and in the second round, they again ended the match goalless — 0-0. Currently, El Mahalla have two points and are sitting in the lower part of the table.

Match facts and head-to-head

El-Gouna have lost three of their last five matches.

Ghazl El Mahalla are winless in nine straight games: six draws and three defeats.

The last time El Mahalla scored more than one goal was back in February.

In their previous head-to-head, El-Gouna thrashed their opponents 4-0.

Probable lineups

El-Gouna: Islam Tarek, Amr Ismail, Badr, El-Gazzar, Naser Naser, Abdelgawad, El-Sayed, Mohareb, Abdelnaim, Tarek, Kamar

Ghazl El Mahalla: Ahmed Meihoub, El-Henawy, Al-Ash, Samir, Abdelrazak, Mostafa, Ayesh, El-Nadri, Gaber, El-Sheikh, Ekpenyong

Prediction

Both teams have started the season differently, but both are struggling to find the net. I don't expect this match to be high scoring either. My prediction — total under 2 goals at odds of 1.61.