El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla prediction and betting tips - May 26, 2024

Tala'ea El Gaish vs Baladiyat ElMahalla SC prediction Photo: facebook.com/BaladiyaSC / Author unknown
Tala'ea El Gaish Tala'ea El Gaish
Premier League Egypt 26 may 2024, 12:00 Tala'ea El Gaish - Baladiyat ElMahalla SC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 25th round of the Egyptian Premier League will be played on Sunday in Cairo, where the local El Gaish will host Baladiyat El-Mahalla. Here is the prediction for this match from the team of experts at Dailysports.

El Gaish

The "Red and Blacks" have recently been collecting points primarily through draws, leading to a gradual descent in the standings. Currently, Abdul Bassiouni's men occupy the tenth position, with 30 points from 22 matches.

They are seven points shy of the top three, and it’s noteworthy that the Cairo team has a game in hand compared to ZED. In the last round, El Gaish played an away match against El-Gouna, ending in a 0-0 draw. Overall, the "Red and Blacks" have not won in their last five Premier League outings.

Baladiyat El-Mahalla

Ramadan El-Sayed's side is battling to retain their spot in the top division of Egyptian football. Presently, Baladiyat El-Mahalla is 15th in the standings after 23 rounds, just one point above the relegation zone.

In the last round, El-Sayed’s team secured a narrow 1-0 home victory against the outright underdog El-Dakhleya. Prior to this, they suffered five consecutive defeats. Regarding their away performance, Baladiyat has garnered only 9 points from 11 away matches, with just two wins.

Interesting facts about the match and Head-to-head history

  • In the first round, El Gaish defeated Baladiyat away with a score of 2-0.
  • Neither team scored in any of the last five matches.
  • Only one of the previous five encounters between these teams saw more than one goal scored.

El Gaish vs Baladiyat El-Mahalla Prediction

Al Gaish is due for a win, and Baladiyat seems like the ideal opponent for this goal. Baladiyat's away form is quite shaky, and it’s no surprise that bookmakers offer odds of 2.0 for an El Gaish victory. Our bet is "Total under 2.0" with odds of 1.90.

