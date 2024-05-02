El Dakhleya vs Ceramicа Cleopatra prediction and betting tips – May 4, 2024

Prediction on game Win Ceramica Cleopatra Odds: 1.63 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.92 Bet now

On Saturday, May 4, in the 21st round match of the Egyptian Premier League, El Dakhleya will play at home against Ceramicа Cleopatra. The forecast and bets for the match of these two teams have been prepared by DailySports analysts.

El Dakhleya

El Dakhleya is the absolute underdog of the current season of the Egyptian Premier League. After 19 matches, this team has only collected 11 points and occupies the last position. Furthermore, their only victory this season was in the first round against ENPPI (1-0). This means they have been winless for 18 games. They are 7 points behind the 15th place, which could save them from relegation. In the previous round, El Dakhleya came very close to unexpectedly taking points from Al Masry but conceded the decisive goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. In the last 5 matches, this team has only gained 2 points.

Ceramica Cleopatra

Ceramica Cleopatra is a mid-table team in the Egyptian Premier League. However, this season, the club founded in 2007 is fighting for a top-4 finish and a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup. Currently, Cleopatra sits in ninth place with 25 points, but the competition in the league table is so close that they are only 4 points behind the fourth spot. Cleopatra still has 2 matches in hand. However, their last victory in the Premier League was back in early March when they defeated Arab Contractors. Their last four matches ended in draws with the same scoreline of 1-1.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 4th round of this season, Ceramica Cleopatra thrashed El-Dakhleya 4-0.

Also, this season, these teams played in the group stage of the Egyptian League Cup. That match ended in a 1-1 draw.

This game will be only the fifth in the history of the Cleopatra and El-Dakhleya rivalry. 3 out of the 4 previous matches ended in draws.

El Dakhleya vs Ceramica Cleopatra prediction

El-Dakhleya is the clear underdog in this match. Cleopatra plays good football and should break their string of draws. I bet on the away team's victory.