On August 23, 2025, the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will host the opening match of the German championship between Eintracht and Werder.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

Eintracht have scored in each of their last 10 home games against Werder.

Last season, Eintracht narrowly defeated Werder at home with a 1-0 scoreline.

Last 5 head-to-heads: Eintracht – 2 wins, draws – 2, Werder – 1 win.

On average, 2 goals are scored in matches between these teams.

In the German Cup, Werder suffered a sensational defeat away to Arminia.

Eintracht thrashed Engers in the Cup.

This will be the first Bundesliga matchday of the new season.

Match preview:

The hosts are eager to reaffirm their ambitions for European competition, relying on aggressive football and the passionate support of their home crowd, while the visitors continue to build a balanced squad with a blend of experienced leaders and promising youngsters. In recent head-to-head meetings, Frankfurt have often prevailed on their own turf, but Werder are well known for their dangerous counter-attacks and ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes. Expect a dynamic, high-scoring encounter where both sides will look to impose their game and entertain fans with attacking football.

Probable lineups:

Eintracht Frankfurt: Gral, Christensen, Koch, Collins, Nkunku, Chaibi, Larsson, Doan, Uzun, Baoya, Burkardt.

Gral, Christensen, Koch, Collins, Nkunku, Chaibi, Larsson, Doan, Uzun, Baoya, Burkardt. Werder: Zetterer, Agu, Stark, Friedl, Wöber, Bittencourt, Lynen, Njinmah, Schmid, Čović, Gruev.

Eintracht vs Werder prediction:

Eintracht are renowned for their potent attack and strong midfield. The hosts are perennial contenders for European spots and rarely finish outside the top six. Werder, meanwhile, are a solid mid-table Bundesliga side, but the "Musicians" have struggled defensively in recent seasons, which has often let them down in crucial matches.

I believe the hosts are clear favorites in this matchup, so my tip is to back their victory. My prediction: Eintracht win. (odds 1.73)