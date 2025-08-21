RU RU ES ES FR FR
Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Eintracht vs Werder prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 23, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Werder Bremen prediction Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt
23 aug 2025, 09:30
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Frankfurt Arena
Werder Bremen
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt
Odds: 1.73
Odds: 1.73
1xBet
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 23, 2025, the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt will host the opening match of the German championship between Eintracht and Werder.

Key facts and head-to-head history:

  • Eintracht have scored in each of their last 10 home games against Werder.
  • Last season, Eintracht narrowly defeated Werder at home with a 1-0 scoreline.
  • Last 5 head-to-heads: Eintracht – 2 wins, draws – 2, Werder – 1 win.
  • On average, 2 goals are scored in matches between these teams.
  • In the German Cup, Werder suffered a sensational defeat away to Arminia.
  • Eintracht thrashed Engers in the Cup.
  • This will be the first Bundesliga matchday of the new season.

Match preview:

The hosts are eager to reaffirm their ambitions for European competition, relying on aggressive football and the passionate support of their home crowd, while the visitors continue to build a balanced squad with a blend of experienced leaders and promising youngsters. In recent head-to-head meetings, Frankfurt have often prevailed on their own turf, but Werder are well known for their dangerous counter-attacks and ability to capitalize on opponents' mistakes. Expect a dynamic, high-scoring encounter where both sides will look to impose their game and entertain fans with attacking football.

Probable lineups:

  • Eintracht Frankfurt: Gral, Christensen, Koch, Collins, Nkunku, Chaibi, Larsson, Doan, Uzun, Baoya, Burkardt.
  • Werder: Zetterer, Agu, Stark, Friedl, Wöber, Bittencourt, Lynen, Njinmah, Schmid, Čović, Gruev.

Eintracht vs Werder prediction:

Eintracht are renowned for their potent attack and strong midfield. The hosts are perennial contenders for European spots and rarely finish outside the top six. Werder, meanwhile, are a solid mid-table Bundesliga side, but the "Musicians" have struggled defensively in recent seasons, which has often let them down in crucial matches.

I believe the hosts are clear favorites in this matchup, so my tip is to back their victory. My prediction: Eintracht win. (odds 1.73)

