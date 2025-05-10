RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Bundesliga Germany Eintracht vs St. Pauli: will Eintracht secure third place in the Bundesliga?

Eintracht vs St. Pauli: will Eintracht secure third place in the Bundesliga?

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs St. Pauli prediction Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany 11 may 2025, 11:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - St. Pauli
-
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Frankfurt Arena
St. Pauli St. Pauli
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt
Odds: 1.54
The Bundesliga season is nearing its end, and in Matchday 33, Eintracht will host St. Pauli on home turf. The match is set for Sunday, May 11, and I’m here to offer you my betting tip for this clash.

Eintracht vs St. Pauli: match facts and head-to-head

  • Eintracht are unbeaten in three consecutive matches: two draws and a win.
  • St. Pauli haven’t won in their last three outings: two draws and a defeat.
  • In their last four home matches, St. Pauli have lost only once.
  • Eintracht have scored 63 goals — the fourth-best tally in the league.
  • In 85% of matches, Eintracht score at least 1.5 goals.
  • St. Pauli have lost 38% of their games without scoring, while Eintracht have only done so in 13%.
  • Eintracht have scored in both halves in 47% of their games this season.
  • In the first round, Eintracht defeated St. Pauli 1-0. Their last loss to this opponent was back in 2011.

Eintracht vs St. Pauli: match preview

Eintracht are having a strong season and are on the verge of clinching a UEFA Champions League spot. The Frankfurt side currently sit third with 56 points. They are four points clear of fourth place and five ahead of fifth. A win this round would guarantee Eintracht a Champions League berth, and with their current form (four matches unbeaten), that looks entirely realistic — especially considering the status of their opponent.

St. Pauli, meanwhile, have struggled for consistency this season and are battling to avoid relegation. After 32 rounds, they have 31 points and sit 15th in the table. They are five points above 16th with just two games remaining. Even a draw, or slip-ups from their rivals, could keep St. Pauli in the Bundesliga, but nothing is guaranteed yet. The team has been inconsistent: in their last five matches, they have one win, one draw, and three defeats.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Tuta, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Skhiri, Larsson, Braun; Knauff, Bahoya; Ekitike
  • St. Pauli: Vasilj; Nemeth, Wahl, Ritzka; Saliakas, Smith, Buchalfa, Treu; Sinani; Weishaupt, Guilavogui

Prediction

Eintracht look like clear favorites: they’re in good form, playing at home, and fighting for a Champions League spot. I think Frankfurt will want to get the job done this round. My pick — Eintracht to win at odds of 1.54.

Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt
Odds: 1.54
