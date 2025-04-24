RU RU ES ES FR FR
Eintracht vs RB Leipzig preview, H2H and probable lineups - April 26, 2025

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig prediction Photo: https://x.com/Chezalive
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga Germany 26 apr 2025, 12:30 Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig
-
- : -
Germany, Frankfurt, Frankfurt Arena
RB Leipzig RB Leipzig
On April 26, 2025, at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, the 31st round of the German Bundesliga will feature a clash between Eintracht and RB Leipzig. I suggest betting on goals in this encounter.

Preview

In the central match of the round, direct competitors for the Champions League spots face off. Eintracht, with 52 points, is in third place in the league table, while Leipzig is fourth, trailing by just three points. Currently, these two clubs, along with Bayern and Bayer, form the German representation in the next season's Champions League.

However, with four rounds remaining, the table situation remains extremely tense: only six points separate fourth place from tenth, making every game decisive. This density at the top of the table significantly increases the intrigue of the Bundesliga season finale.

Eintracht has noticeably slowed down in recent matches. In their last five games, the Frankfurt team secured only one victory and lost their chance to continue in the Europa League, having been defeated by Tottenham in the quarter-finals. The team is experiencing obvious difficulties both in creating and converting chances.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, is showing more stable form — the team is unbeaten in three consecutive rounds. However, after two confident victories, an unexpected slip followed: a 1-1 home draw with Holstein Kiel, who are already out of contention to stay in the Bundesliga. This result served as a reminder that there can be no relaxation at the end of the season.

Probable lineups

  • Eintracht: Santos, Kristensen, Tuta, Koch, Theate, Skhiri, Højlund, Bahoya, Uzun, Fares, Ekitike
  • RB Leipzig: Gulácsi, Nedeljkovic, Klostermann, Bitshiabu, Lukeba, Baku, Seiwald, Vermeeren, Baumgartner, Šeško, Openda

Match facts and H2H

  • In the last five home matches involving Eintracht, the "both teams to score" bet has only been successful once, indicating a rather closed style of play from the team in Frankfurt.
  • Only in one of Eintracht's last seven matches has the "total over 2.5" bet been successful, further highlighting the team's overall decline in scoring.
  • RB Leipzig has not been prolific in away matches — in four of their last six away games, the team failed to score.
  • The first-round match ended in a 2-1 victory for RB Leipzig on their home turf.
  • However, in away matches against Eintracht, Leipzig has yet to win: 4 victories for Frankfurt and 5 draws.

Prediction

Both teams are in a direct battle for a Champions League spot, so neither will sit back in defense during this head-to-head. We expect an open game with plenty of chances. Our bet choice is total over 3.0.

