Eintracht vs Galatasaray: Can Galatasaray snatch points away from Eintracht on the road?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray prediction Photo: https://x.com/GalatasaraySK
Eintracht Frankfurt
18 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Galatasaray
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
In the opening round of the UEFA Champions League, Eintracht will host Galatasaray at home. The match is set for Thursday, September 18, kicking off at 21:00 CET. Here's my betting tip for this clash.

Eintracht vs Galatasaray: Match facts and head-to-head

  • Eintracht have suffered just one defeat in their last four matches, winning the other three.
  • Galatasaray are unbeaten in 21 consecutive games: one draw and 20 wins.
  • Galatasaray have scored at least one goal in 25 straight matches, while Eintracht have done so in their last four.
  • Eintracht are undefeated in their last four home games.
  • Galatasaray have won 11 consecutive away games.
  • In six of their last ten meetings, both Eintracht and Galatasaray have scored in both halves.
  • Galatasaray have kept a clean sheet in nine of their previous ten matches, while Eintracht managed two shutouts in that span.
  • The last time Galatasaray and Eintracht met was back in 1992: one match ended in a draw, the other was won by the Turkish giant.

Eintracht vs Galatasaray: Match preview

Eintracht finished third last season, earning a return to the Champions League. The team did lose one of their key strikers, Hugo Ekitike, but their Bundesliga campaign got off to a strong start. They crushed their opponent 5-0 in the DFB-Pokal round of 64, then beat Werder Bremen 4-1 in their Bundesliga opener, and confidently overcame Hoffenheim 3-1 in the second round. Only in the third round did they stumble, losing 1-3 away to Bayer Leverkusen. Still, three wins in four matches set the stage for this home Champions League fixture.

Galatasaray claimed their third consecutive Super Lig title last season, and made some high-profile summer signings. Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané joined the squad, and the club managed to buy Victor Osimhen from Napoli while retaining Icardi, Torreira, and Sanchez. The squad looks formidable, and their Super Lig campaign has been flawless: five wins from five, a perfect 15 points, and a five-point lead at the top. Last season, Galatasaray played in the Europa League instead of the Champions League, reaching the playoffs but getting knocked out by AZ Alkmaar in the round of 32.

Probable line-ups

  • Eintracht: Zetterer; Brown, Collins, Koch, Theate; Hojlund, Chaibi; Doan, Uzun, Bahoya; Burkardt
  • Galatasaray: Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Elmali; Torreira, Sara; Akgun, Gundogan, Sane; Icardi

Prediction

Both teams are in great form, so we're in for a thrilling encounter. Galatasaray have seriously strengthened their squad this summer and clearly have their sights set on the Champions League playoffs, as does Eintracht. Expect an entertaining match—I recommend betting on over 3 goals at odds of 1.75.

