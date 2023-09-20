RU RU NG NG
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt
Europa Conference League 21 sep 2023, 12:45 Eintracht Frankfurt - Aberdeen
International, Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park
Aberdeen Aberdeen
Prediction on game Total under 3
Odds: 2.45

In the first round of the Conference League there will be a match between Aberdeen and Eintracht Frankfurt. The meeting between the Scottish and German teams will take place at the Deutsche Bank Park stadium on September 21.

"Eintracht"

Last season, Eintracht were left without titles, although they could have won the German Cup. In the final match they lost to Leipzig.

Things didn’t go well for the team in the national championship, where they only took seventh place.

The team lost several key players during the summer transfer window and have so far been unable to find worthy replacements.

Despite this, Eintracht have a long streak of matches without defeat, and in their last match they drew 1:1 with Bochum.

"Aberdeen"

This team is a rare guest of European Cups. Last season they finished third and qualified for the Europa League for the second season in a row. Already at the first stage of qualification, the Scots were defeated by Hacken and ended up in the Conference League.

Aberdeen have had a less successful start to the new season and have yet to win, which has affected their position in the league table. In the last match, Aberdeen could not beat Hearts, losing to them with a score of 2:0.

Statistics and forecast

In the last match between these teams, Eintracht won with a score of 1:0. Overall, the German team has ten matches without defeat, while Aberdeen have lost three of their last five meetings.

Bookmakers believe in the victory of Eintracht, which has a stronger squad and good playing shape. It’s difficult to disagree with this opinion, but we’ll bet on something else.

The home team has been winning with difficulty for a long time, which means there is unlikely to be a big gap in this game. I will bet on the outcome – the match total is less than 3 with odds of 2.45.

Odds: 2.45

