On October 4, 2025, in Matchday 6 of the German Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt will take on Bayern Munich. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and offer a prediction focusing on the teams’ attacking prowess in this encounter.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt have recently lived up to their reputation as a team that delights fans with high-scoring football. Over their last four matches, they’ve netted 15 goals and conceded 13, showcasing both offensive firepower and defensive vulnerability. In the Champions League, the Eagles lost to Atletico Madrid 1-5 but convincingly beat Galatasaray by the same scoreline in their tournament opener.

Their Bundesliga campaign has also been marked by fireworks: they started off with a 3-4 home defeat to Union Berlin, then clinched a thrilling 6-4 away win over Borussia Mönchengladbach in the last round. Eintracht currently sit fourth in the league with 17 goals scored—the second-best tally behind Bayern—although their 13 goals conceded is the second-worst record after Werder.

At home this season, Eintracht have performed well: in three matches at their own ground, they’ve claimed two victories—against Werder and Galatasaray—and narrowly lost to Union Berlin in their latest outing. Notably, in their last two home games against Bayern, Eintracht avoided defeat: one win and one draw, both high-scoring affairs ending with six goals in total.

Bayern Munich

Bayern remain one of the most consistent teams at the start of the season. The club has yet to drop a single point—winning every match across all competitions. In their most recent Champions League outing, Bayern comfortably dispatched Cypriot side Pafos 5-1 away from home. They currently top their Champions League group with 6 points and a goal difference of 8-2.

Domestically, Bayern are in complete control, leading the Bundesliga with 15 points and boasting the best attack and defence—22 goals scored and just 3 conceded. The team and league’s top scorer is Harry Kane, who already has 10 goals and 3 assists in the league, plus 4 goals in the Champions League.

As for head-to-head clashes with Eintracht, the last six meetings show a slight edge for Bayern: three wins for the Munich side, one for Frankfurt, and two draws. Four of these six matches saw over 3.5 goals, while both teams found the net in five of them.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt: Kaya Santos, Braun, Theate, Koch, Collins, Knauff, Uzun, Skhiri, Chaibi, Doan, Burkardt.

Kaya Santos, Braun, Theate, Koch, Collins, Knauff, Uzun, Skhiri, Chaibi, Doan, Burkardt. Bayern Munich: Neuer, Boey, Tah, Upamecano, Laimer, Goretzka, Kimmich, Dias, Olise, Gnabry, Kane.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

15 of Eintracht’s last 16 matches ended with over 3.5 total goals

Both teams scored in Eintracht’s last 7 matches

Bayern have won 13 of their last 14 matches

Bayern have won 7 of their last 8 away games

Bayern’s last 8 matches all finished with over 3.5 total goals

Both teams scored in 3 of Bayern’s last 4 matches

Bayern are unbeaten in 6 of the last 7 head-to-heads

3 of the last 4 head-to-heads ended with over 3.5 total goals

Both teams scored in 5 of the last 6 head-to-heads

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Munich prediction

Eintracht Frankfurt continue to play open, attacking football—scoring plenty but conceding just as many, which has become their trademark in recent games. Bayern are in superb form, equally potent in attack, and have held their own in recent head-to-heads. These encounters have often been goal fests. Considering recent trends, we can expect another open, attacking match with plenty of goals from both sides. My pick for this clash: under 3.5 total goals at odds of 1.71.