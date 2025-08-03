Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 4, 2025

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.51 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On August 4, 2025, as part of their preseason preparations, two German clubs, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Alzenau, will clash in a friendly match. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' attacking output in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed a stellar Bundesliga campaign, finishing third in the league after an impressive six-match unbeaten run to close out the season. This consistency allowed them to outpace their rivals and secure a coveted Champions League spot for the upcoming campaign.

On the European stage, Eintracht also put in a strong showing, reaching the Europa League quarterfinals before bowing out to eventual champions Tottenham.

Their preseason is going smoothly: Eintracht have played five friendlies, recording three wins and two draws. The draw against Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches. The team continues to deliver entertaining, high-scoring football—each of their last seven games has seen over 3.5 goals, with both sides finding the net in all those encounters.

After facing Bayern Alzenau, Eintracht will play another friendly against Fulham before kicking off their DFB-Pokal campaign against Engers.

Bayern Alzenau

Bayern Alzenau are a regional league side. Last season, they competed in the Hessen Oberliga, finishing second—just three points off the top. Nevertheless, they secured promotion through the playoffs and will now play in the Regionalliga Südost. The opening match of their debut campaign saw them fall 0-4 to Schott Mainz.

The team boasts a decent scoring record—last season they netted 91 goals and conceded 46 in league play. In 12 of their last 13 matches, there have been over 2.5 goals.

This will be Bayern Alzenau's first-ever meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt—a unique opportunity for a club of their stature to test themselves against elite opposition. After this friendly, Bayern Alzenau will return to league action, with an away match against Kickers Offenbach up next.

Probable lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt: Gral, Baoya, Burkardt, Götze, Knauff, Koch, Christensen, Larsson, N. Nkunku, Theate, Chaibi.

Gral, Baoya, Burkardt, Götze, Knauff, Koch, Christensen, Larsson, N. Nkunku, Theate, Chaibi. Bayern Alzenau: Samarelli, Jung, Butakhrit, Sitter, Ferukoski, Brauberger, Nsandi, Garic, Samardzic, Wilke, Sen.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

Eintracht Frankfurt are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.

Each of Eintracht Frankfurt's last 7 matches has featured over 3.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in Eintracht Frankfurt's last 8 matches.

Bayern Alzenau have lost 3 of their last 4 matches.

12 of Bayern Alzenau's last 13 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayern Alzenau match prediction

The gulf in class is clear, and Eintracht enter the game as heavy favorites. The Frankfurt side have been lively in preseason, finding the net regularly, while Bayern Alzenau have struggled defensively and started their Regionalliga campaign with a heavy defeat. This match is highly likely to be a goal fest, with both teams expected to entertain the fans. My bet for this match: over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.51.