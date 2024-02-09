Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024

Prediction on game Win Eintracht Frankfurt Odds: 1.79 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Amidst the Bundesliga fixtures on Saturday, our attention was drawn to the confrontation between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum. The match prediction for this encounter has been crafted by our analysts.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The "Eagles" cannot boast a high level of consistency this season, although their current sixth position in the Bundesliga looks promising, with a gap of 6 points from the top quartet. In the last round, Eintracht suffered a 0-2 defeat away to one of the underdogs, Cologne, with both goals conceded while being a man down following Nkunku's expulsion in the 66th minute. Due to this setback, the team ended a streak of four matches without defeat, during which they amassed 10 points. Nkunku and Tutu will miss this encounter due to suspension, while Dina and Luhn are sidelined with injuries.

Bochum

For Bochum, the primary task is to maintain their position in the elite league, as the team has not yet reached the level of a mid-table side. After 20 rounds, the club sits 14th in the league table, with a slight buffer as they are 6 points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, Bochum had good chances to defeat Augsburg at home, but the opponent equalized in stoppage time, resulting in a 1-1 draw. Esser and Tolba will not be available for this match due to injuries.

Interesting Facts About the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the first round, the opponents couldn't determine a winner, drawing 1-1, although Bochum performed better and came close to victory.

This season, Eintracht has suffered only one defeat at home in nine Bundesliga matches.

Bochum has only managed one away victory, with six losses and three draws.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bochum Prediction

Even for those with minimal familiarity with the Bundesliga, it's evident from the fixture that Eintracht is favored. The class of the "Eagles" is superior, and they are playing at home. However, this is the strongest German division, where there are no easy matches. Therefore, we predict a straightforward victory for the Frankfurt club.