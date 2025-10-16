ES ES FR FR
Egypt Premier League: Wadi Degla vs Modern Sport FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Wadi Degla FC Wadi Degla FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 17 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Modern Sport FC Modern Sport FC
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
Wadi Degla will take on Modern Sport FC at Petrosport Stadium in the Egypt Premier League round of 11 games on Friday, October 17, 2025. Both sides will be desperate to end their winless streak, but which team wins this one?

Wadi Degla Form Analysis

Wadi Degla are currently enjoying a run of form in recent games, having managed to remain undefeated in their last seven matches, winning four of the games. However, their last three consecutive matches have ended in a straight draw, including a goalless Pharco in their most recent match. Since the start of the new season, they have only suffered one defeat when playing on their home turf, including drawing twice and winning twice.

Modern Sport FC Form Analysis

Modern Sport FC once again continued their struggle with form, as they are now winless in their last four matches, losing twice and drawing twice. In their most recent outing, Modern played a 1-1 draw against Pharco on matchday nine, thanks to a late own goal equaliser in the second half of the match. The team has scored 13 and conceded 15 goals, so the goal difference is -2. Modern Sport is currently in the 12th position in the table.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Wadi Degla have remained unbeaten in their last seven matches.
  • Wadi have remained undefeated in their last three home matches.
  • Five of Wadi's seven matches have produced both teams to score.
  • This is the first meeting between the two sides.
  • Modern Sport has lost each of their last two away matches.
  • Each of Wadi's last three matches has ended in a straight draw.

Prediction

The home team has been in great form when playing on their home turf, as they have remained undefeated in their last three home matches. I think the home side will get a win in this clash.

