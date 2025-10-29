ES ES FR FR
Egypt Premier League: National Bank Egypt vs Zamalek Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Premier League Egypt (Round 12) 30 oct 2025, 13:00
The National Bank of Egypt will welcome Zamalek SC on Thursday, October 30, 2025, in a thrilling Round 12 fixture of the Egyptian Premier League. Can Zamalek put an end to their recent struggles in domestic competition?

National Bank Egypt Form Analysis

The National Bank of Egypt enters Round 12 of the Egyptian Premier League in good form, having lost only once in their last eight league matches. During that run, they recorded three wins and four draws, showing consistency on both ends of the pitch. In their most recent outing, the National Bank impressed with a 3–0 victory over El Gouna in Round 11, where Ahmed Rayan scored twice to help secure all three points. So far this season, the team has been one of the most difficult sides to break down, conceding only five goals while scoring ten in their opening ten fixtures. They currently sit 14th in the league table with 14 points and have a game in hand, keeping them well within reach of mid-table safety.

Despite being winless in their last five matches, the National Bank of Egypt has shown defensive discipline with two clean sheets in that period. As they prepare to face Zamalek SC, the team will be determined to end their winless streak and continue climbing the standings in what promises to be a competitive fixture.

Zamalek Form Analysis

Zamalek SC are determined to bounce back and end their three-match winless run in the Egyptian Premier League as the White Knights have struggled in recent league outings, recording two consecutive 1-1 draws against El Gouna and Ghazl El Mahalla before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat to archrivals Al Ahly. Despite their domestic struggles, Zamalek have shown strong form on the continental stage, cruising through the CAF Confederation Cup qualification round and securing their spot in the group stage with a dominant 7–0 aggregate victory. The Cairo giants thrashed Dekedda 6–0 in the first leg away from home and sealed qualification with a 1–0 win in Cairo. Now, Zamalek will look to carry that momentum into their Premier League campaign as they currently sit fifth in the standings with 18 points, five points behind the top of the table, with a game in hand.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • The last encounter between Zamalek SC and National Bank of Egypt ended in an exciting 2-2 draw.
  • Zamalek remain unbeaten in their last five meetings with the National Bank of Egypt.
  • National Bank of Egypt have failed to win in their last five home matches.
  • Zamalek have scored two or more goals in every away game so far this season.
  • Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Prediction

Considering Zamalek SC are unbeaten against the National Bank of Egypt in their last five meetings, winning four of those encounters, the White Knights enter this clash as clear favorites. Based on their strong record and attacking form, the prediction for this Round 12 Egyptian Premier League fixture is a Zamalek victory.

