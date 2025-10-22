Prediction on game Win Modern Sport FC Odds: 2.23 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Modern Sport will host El Mokawloon at the Al-Sekka Al-Hadid Stadium in round 12 of the Egyptian Premier League on Saturday, 25 October 2025. Modern Sport has been unbeaten in their last six games against El Mokawloon; can they extend their unbeaten streak to seven in a row?

Modern Sport Form Analysis

Modern Sport won their last game against Wadi Degla, which extended their unbeaten streak to two straight games. In their previous outing, Ahmed Youssef and Ali Zaazaa scored first to put them ahead in the 16th and 72nd minute respectively before conceding in the 82nd minute. MOD have been unbeaten in their last two games, drawing against Pharco and winning in their previous match against Wadi Degla. Moreover, they managed to score three times in two games while conceding two goals against them. They sit 8th in the league standings with 15 points from 10 matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 13.

El Mokawloon Form Analysis

El Mokawloon played a settled draw in their last game against Enppi. However, the Mountain Wolves are still hoping to get their first victory of the season. This team has played eleven games this season and have lost five and drawn six. Moreover, El Mokawloon have managed to score just four goals in twelve matches while conceding ten against them. They sit 21st in the league standings with 6 points from 11 games, scoring 4 goals and conceding 10.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

El Mokawloon have not won in their last fourteen games.

Modern Sport are unbeaten in their last two games.

Modern Sport are unbeaten in their last three home games.

El Mokawloon are winless in all six games against Modern Sport.

Prediction

Modern Sport will win here, because they have four victories in six head-to-head matches against El Mokawloon. Not only that, they have also been unbeaten in their last three home games compared to El Mokawloon, who have been struggling playing away games, having not won any this season. Therefore, my prediction: Home team to win at 2.24 odds.