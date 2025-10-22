Prediction on game Total over Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Ghazl El Mahalla will travel to the Harras El Hodood Stadium on Saturday, 25 October 2025, to face Haras El Hodoud in round 12 of the Egyptian Premier League. Haras El Hodoud have been unbeaten in their last thirteen games against Ghazl El Mahalla; can they extend their unbeaten streak to fourteen in a row?

Haras El Hodoud Form Analysis

Haras El Hodoud lost their last match against El Ismaily, thereby extending their loss to two straight games. They were disappointing in their previous outing because they found the back of the net first in the 16th minute, yet they still failed to get all the maximum points. El Sawahel lost their last two games against Ceramica Cleopatra and their previous match against El Ismaily. Moreover, they have scored just once in two games while conceding six goals against them. They sit 15th in the league standings with 11 points from 10 matches, scoring 8 goals and conceding 13.

Ghazl El Mahalla Form Analysis

Ghazl El Mahalla have avoided losing in their last four matches since losing to Al Masry 2-1 in the seventh round of the Egyptian Premier League. They won their last game 1-0 against the Kahrabaa Ismailia. The Boss of the Peasants remained undefeated in their previous four league games, winning once and drawing three. Their defence this season has looked solid, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four games. They sit 12th in the league standings with 14 points from 11 matches, scoring 7 goals and conceding 4.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

Ghazl El Mahalla have been unbeaten in their last four games.

Haras El Hodoud have been unbeaten in thirteen games against Ghazl El Mahalla.

Ghazl El Mahalla's three of their last four games ended in draws.

Ghazl El Mahalla kept a clean sheet in three of their last four games.

Five of the six last games have seen nothing less than two goals in both teams' head-to-head clashes.

Prediction

Over 1.5 goals is the better bet to stake here, because the home team conceded three goals each in their last two matches. Not only that, five of both sides' last six games in the head-to-head series have resulted in nothing less than two goals. Therefore, my prediction: Over 1.5 for odds 1.65 at 1xbet