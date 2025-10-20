ES ES FR FR
Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Egypt Premier Football League: Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Oyebade Oluwafemi
Pyramids FC vs Pharco FC prediction
Pyramids FC Pyramids FC
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 21 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Pharco FC Pharco FC
Review H2H Tournament table
Prediction on game Total over
Odds: 1.9
The African Super Cup winner Pyramids FC returns to action in the Premier League on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, as they take on Pharco at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo. The match kicks off at 15:00 UK time.

Pyramids FC Form Analysis

On Saturday, Pyramids FC secured their first-ever CAF Super Cup title by beating Morocco's RS Berkane 1-0 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo thanks to a late goal from striker Fiston Mayele. Since the start of the new season, Pyramids have shown impressive form, having lost only once in the Premier League, which occurred on matchday four when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Modern Sport at home. Since then, they have won each of their last six games in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and conceding none. Currently, they sit ninth in the league standings with 14 points with four games at hand.

Pharco FC Form Analysis

Pharco FC are currently experiencing a very slow start to the 2025-26 Premier League season, with the team still searching for their first win in 10 games played. In their last five league matches, Pharco FC drew 0-0 against Al Ittihad Alexandria, 1-1 against Al Mokawloon Al Arab, 0-0 against Al Masry, 1-1 against Modern Sport, and last week 0-0 against Wadi Delga FC. The run of results has kept them battling in the relegation group as they sit 20th in the league standings with six points. Their attack has struggled in finding the back of the net, scoring only three goals in nine games.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Pyramids FC have lost only once in the Premier League this season

  • Pyramids FC have won each of their last six games in all competitions

  • Pyramids FC have won three of their last four away league matches

  • Pharco FC are yet to win any away games this season

  • Pharco FC has conceded in each of their away games

Prediction

The last three meetings between the two sides have produced a result with three or more goals. Considering Pharco shaky defense, my prediction: Over 2.5 goals – YES at 1.90.

Prediction on game Total over
Odds: 1.9
