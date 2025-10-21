ES ES FR FR
Egypt Premier Football League: Al Ahly vs Al Ittihad Prediction, Betting Tips and Odds

Oyebade Oluwafemi
Al Ahly SC Al Ahly SC
Premier League Egypt (Round 11) 22 oct 2025, 10:00
- : -
Egypt,
Al Ittihad Alexandria Al Ittihad Alexandria
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
The reigning Egyptian Premier League champions, Al Ahly, will face off against Al Ittihad at the Al Salam Stadium in the 11th round of the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday, October 22.

Al Ahly Form Analysis

Al Ahly come into this match in strong form, recovering well from a slow start to the season. New Danish manager Jess Thorup has made a promising beginning, leading the team to a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Burundi’s Aigle Noir, a crucial step in their bid for a record 13th CAF Champions League title. The Red Devils have now won five consecutive matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding just five during that run. They currently sit third in the league with 18 points, just two behind leaders Ceramica Cleopatra, and still have a game in hand.

Al Ittihad Form Analysis

Al Ittihad have endured a tough campaign so far but picked up a much-needed second win of the season last week, edging Al Mokawloon Al Arab 2-1 at the Borg El Arab Stadium. Despite that result, their overall form remains concerning, with just one win from their last six matches, including three losses and two draws. Their struggles in attack have been particularly evident as they've scored only two goals across those six games. Defensively, they’ve also been vulnerable, conceding 11 goals this season, highlighting the challenges the Alexandria-based side continues to face at both ends of the pitch.

Key facts and Head-to-Head stats

  • Al Ittihad haven’t beaten Al Ahly since 2019.

  • Al Ahly have won all of their last five matches in all competitions.

  • Al Ahly has won nine of their last ten encounters with Al Alttihad

  • Al Ittihad have lost five of their first nine Egyptian Premier League matches this season.

  • The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw

Prediction

Al Ahly has been in red-hot scoring form, having scored two or more goals in each of their last three Premier League matches. Therefore, my prediction: Over 2.5 goals – YES at 1.98.

