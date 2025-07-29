Egnatia vs Dinamo Minsk prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 31 July 2025

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.73 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

In the second qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League, Egnatia will face Dinamo Minsk. The clash is set to take place in Rrogozhinë on Thursday, July 31, with kickoff scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. My prediction focuses on the goal tally for this encounter.

Match preview

Albanian side Egnatia have made significant strides in recent seasons, aiming to cement their status on the European stage. Last campaign, they clinched the national championship for the second consecutive year, continuing their domestic dominance.

Egnatia kicked off the new season with a win over Icelandic outfit Breidablik but then crashed out of the main European competition after a heavy away defeat. Now, the Albanians are looking to try their luck in the Conference League, a tournament where they've never advanced beyond the second round.

Home matches hold special significance for the club, with the Rrogozhinë crowd providing an extra boost and unwavering support. On their own pitch, Egnatia favor an attacking style, making active use of the flanks and constantly creating dangerous chances near the opposition's goal.

Despite not being favorites in the first leg against Dinamo, Egnatia managed a convincing win. Now they just need to seal the deal and progress to the next stage, where they're likely to face Olimpija Ljubljana.

Dinamo Minsk remain one of Belarus' powerhouses. With BATE's decline and Soligorsk Shakhtyor's issues, the capital club has taken the lead, securing back-to-back league titles.

The team is renowned for its discipline and tactical intelligence, allowing them to withstand pressure even in high-stakes matches. On the European stage, Dinamo typically build from a solid backline, minimize mistakes, and look to hit on the counterattack.

They failed to clear the first qualifying round of the Champions League, falling to a sturdy Ludogorets side in extra time. Now, quite unexpectedly, Dinamo risk exiting European competition as early as July.

Dinamo may be the more experienced club, but the first leg didn't go their way. A 0–2 defeat has all but dashed their ambitions, but with 90 minutes left to play, there's still a chance to turn the tie around.

Match facts

Egnatia have conceded in only one of their last five matches.

Egnatia are unbeaten in their last three home games.

Dinamo have won just one of their last four matches.

Dinamo have suffered three straight away defeats.

Egnatia average 0.8 goals per game at home, while Dinamo average 0.6 goals per game away.

Probable lineups

Egnatia : Dajsinani, Fanghai, Sota, Xhemaili, Aliyev, Lyushkja, Aleksi, Medeiros, Selmani, Gruda, Bakayoko.

: Dajsinani, Fanghai, Sota, Xhemaili, Aliyev, Lyushkja, Aleksi, Medeiros, Selmani, Gruda, Bakayoko. Dinamo Minsk: Shpakovskiy, Kalinin, Begunov, Gavrilovich, Ibrahim, Myakish, Abdullahi, Podstrelov, Bahar, Bakic, Dzimet.

H2H

The first leg ended with a 2–0 victory for Egnatia.

Prediction

The Albanian side play aggressive, attacking football, especially at home, which makes them a threat for any opponent. The result of the first leg gives them the option to play on the counter, so it will be interesting to see what the Belarusian team can offer. I don't expect a high-scoring affair, so my recommendation is to bet on total goals under 2.5.