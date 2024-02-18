RU RU NG NG
East vs West prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

East vs West prediction and betting tips on February 19, 2024

East vs West prediction
East East
All stars game NBA 2024 Today, 20:00 East - West
Indianapolis, Gainbridge Fieldhouse
West West
The NBA All-Star Game always garners considerable attention from basketball enthusiasts, and we've prepared our prediction for the Eastern and Western Conference matchup.

Eastern Conference

The starting lineup for the East looks as follows: Lillard, Antetokounmpo, Tatum, Embiid, and Haliburton. Of course, this is provisional, as Embiid is injured and unable to play, while Haliburton's inclusion is more of a nod to the home arena factor to delight Indiana fans. Naturally, there are many more stars on the bench, including Young, Mitchell, Branson, Adebayo, and many others. Doc Rivers has been appointed as the team's coach.

Western Conference

The Western Conference boasts a more dazzling starting lineup, with LeBron, Durant, Jokic, Doncic, and Gilgeous-Alexander taking to the court. And on the bench, there are monsters like Curry, Davis, Booker, Leonard, and others. Chris Finch will be managing the team's actions. Witnessing such a multitude of modern NBA stars in one place is truly a dream come true for devoted basketball fans.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

Previously in the NBA, attempts were made to change the format by naming teams after the league's main stars, such as LeBron's team, Giannis's team, and Steph's team, although this did not generate much media interest, so now they are returning to the classic format. For the first time since 2017, the East will once again face the West, with the Eastern Conference winning the last three meetings.

East vs West Prediction

Such matches are always unpredictable, as the league's best basketball players come together to put on a big show. On paper, the West is a slight favorite, although the crowd will undoubtedly support the Eastern Conference team, as the game will be held at Indiana's home arena, which belongs to this conference. An unusually high number of points is expected compared to regular NBA games. We bet on a total of over 363 points.

