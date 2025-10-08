ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Asian Cup Predictions East Timor vs Philippines prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 October 2025

East Timor vs Philippines prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 October 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Timor-Leste vs Philippines prediction Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images
Timor-Leste Timor-Leste
Asian Cup (Round 3) 09 oct 2025, 05:30
- : -
International,
Philippines Philippines
Review H2H Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

On 9 October 2025, the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification group stage will feature a clash between East Timor and the Philippines national teams.

  • See also: ENPPI vs ZED prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 5 October 2025

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

  • The Philippines currently top the group, while East Timor sit in third place.
  • The Philippines have netted 6 goals in their two matches so far.
  • East Timor have won just one of their last eight matches.
  • The Philippines have claimed victory in three of their last five games.
  • The two sides have faced off three times previously.
  • Head-to-head record: East Timor – 1 win, draws – 0, Philippines – 2 wins.
  • Their most recent encounter ended in a commanding 7-0 win for the Philippines.

Match preview:

This fixture promises to be crucial for both teams as they continue their quest to progress to the next round. East Timor will have the home crowd behind them and will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage, aiming to secure their first or additional points in the group. Expect the hosts to rely on sheer determination, tight defensive organization, and swift counterattacks, hoping to catch their opponents off guard. The Philippines, on the other hand, enter as favorites and will look to dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. The visitors boast a more experienced squad and will aim to control possession, utilizing their skilled wingers and set-piece opportunities. However, they shouldn’t expect an easy ride—East Timor are traditionally highly motivated on home soil and can pose serious challenges to any opponent. The outcome will likely hinge on the smallest of details—clinical finishing and defensive focus. Fans can expect a tense, hard-fought match that could be decided by a single moment of brilliance.

Probable lineups:

  • East Timor: Silva, Zenivio, Da Costa, Correia, Farruja, da Costa, dos Santos, Osorio, Gali, Mouzinho, Pedro Joao.
  • Philippines: Mendoza, Tabinas, Nyholm, Tabinas D, Schneider, Rees, Ott, Bailey, Wassau, Kristensen, Holtmann.

Match prediction:

The Philippines approach this match as clear favorites, with a notable edge in both class and experience. Their attacking prowess should be enough to secure a confident victory even away from home. East Timor are likely to play courageously, which could open up spaces for the visitors. Prediction: over 3 goals total

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.5
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Colombia U20 vs South Africa U20: prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Colombia U20 Odds: 1.81 South Africa U20 Recommended MegaPari
Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 15:30 Argentina U20 vs Nigeria U20: Prediction and bet for the match on October 8, 2025 Argentina U20 Odds: 1.62 Nigeria U20 Bet now 1xBet
Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Japan U20 vs France U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Japan U20 Odds: 1.81 France U20 Bet now 1xBet
Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction World Cup U-20 Today, 19:00 Paraguay U20 vs Norway U20 prediction and betting tips - October 9, 2025 Paraguay U20 Odds: 1.62 Norway U20 Recommended 1xBet
Brunei vs Yemen prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 04:00 Brunei vs Yemen prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Brunei Odds: 1.55 Yemen Bet now Melbet
Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 05:00 Pakistan vs Afghanistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - October 9, 2025 Pakistan Odds: 1.62 Afghanistan Bet now Mostbet
Singapore vs India prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 07:30 Singapore vs India prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Singapore Odds: 1.41 India Recommended Melbet
Vietnam vs Nepal prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 08:30 Vietnam vs Nepal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Vietnam Odds: 1.43 Nepal Bet now 1xBet
Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Tajikistan vs Maldives prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Tajikistan Odds: 1.66 Maldives Bet now Melbet
Burundi vs Kenya prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 09:00 Burundi vs Kenya prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 9, 2025 Burundi Odds: 1.58 Kenya Recommended 1xBet
Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction Asian Cup 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Lebanon vs Bhutan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 9 October 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.92 Bhutan Bet now 1xBet
Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 09 oct 2025, 12:00 Malawi vs Equatorial Guinea: Does Anyone Still Have a Shot at the Top Two? Malawi Odds: 1.54 Equatorial Guinea Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores