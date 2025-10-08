Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On 9 October 2025, the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualification group stage will feature a clash between East Timor and the Philippines national teams.

Key match facts and head-to-head history:

The Philippines currently top the group, while East Timor sit in third place.

The Philippines have netted 6 goals in their two matches so far.

East Timor have won just one of their last eight matches.

The Philippines have claimed victory in three of their last five games.

The two sides have faced off three times previously.

Head-to-head record: East Timor – 1 win, draws – 0, Philippines – 2 wins.

Their most recent encounter ended in a commanding 7-0 win for the Philippines.

Match preview:

This fixture promises to be crucial for both teams as they continue their quest to progress to the next round. East Timor will have the home crowd behind them and will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage, aiming to secure their first or additional points in the group. Expect the hosts to rely on sheer determination, tight defensive organization, and swift counterattacks, hoping to catch their opponents off guard. The Philippines, on the other hand, enter as favorites and will look to dictate the tempo from the opening whistle. The visitors boast a more experienced squad and will aim to control possession, utilizing their skilled wingers and set-piece opportunities. However, they shouldn’t expect an easy ride—East Timor are traditionally highly motivated on home soil and can pose serious challenges to any opponent. The outcome will likely hinge on the smallest of details—clinical finishing and defensive focus. Fans can expect a tense, hard-fought match that could be decided by a single moment of brilliance.

Probable lineups:

East Timor: Silva, Zenivio, Da Costa, Correia, Farruja, da Costa, dos Santos, Osorio, Gali, Mouzinho, Pedro Joao.

Silva, Zenivio, Da Costa, Correia, Farruja, da Costa, dos Santos, Osorio, Gali, Mouzinho, Pedro Joao. Philippines: Mendoza, Tabinas, Nyholm, Tabinas D, Schneider, Rees, Ott, Bailey, Wassau, Kristensen, Holtmann.

Match prediction:

The Philippines approach this match as clear favorites, with a notable edge in both class and experience. Their attacking prowess should be enough to secure a confident victory even away from home. East Timor are likely to play courageously, which could open up spaces for the visitors. Prediction: over 3 goals total