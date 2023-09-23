Prediction on game Draw Odds: 3.55 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Monday, September 25, the match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur will be played as part of the opening round of the Indian Super League. The battle will start at 16:30 CET.

The Indian Super League, along with the I-League, is the largest football competition in the country. It is reasonable to note that the tournament is not in accordance to the traditional European pattern. The format is somewhat reminiscent of the MLS. The championship matches take place from September to March, and the champion is determined by the play-off games, which are similar to the play-off series.

The Super League itself was founded only in 2013 with the goal of becoming one of the best in the world and making football the number one sport of the country. Unlike most football leagues, there is no relegation or promotion system. On the contrary, it uses a franchise system, which is like the MLS.

East Bengal



East Bengal represents the city of Kolkata in the Indian Super League. The club achieved quite impressive success at the beginning of the 21st century, when it became the champion of India three times. Moreover, “the Red and Gold Brigade” can boast of victories in the Indian Cup (8 times) and the Indian Super Cup (3 times). The previous such success dates back to 2012, even before the creation of the aforementioned Super League.

The team appeared in the Super League only three years ago and has not been able to make it to the play-offs yet. Its record is a modest 9th place. East Bengal had played in the I-League before, where it was constantly represented among the leaders.

There are no big names in the club and the team starts the season without any special claims to high places.

Jamshedpur



Jamshedpur was created with an eye on participating in the Super League in June 2017. Now the team’s head coach is Aidy Boothroyd, who had been leading England youth teams of various ages for seven years before moving to India.

Jamshedpur is the first club in the Indian Super League to have its own stadium and facilities. The club also has got its own academy.

Jamshedpur immediately secured a position in the middle of the table, but managed to reach the play-offs only on the fifth attempt. It won the regular season, but lost to Kerala Blasters at the semi-final level.

The previous season was unsuccessful – Jamshedpur took only the 10th place.

Speaking about the players, one can only mention the English footballer, Emmanuel-Thomas Jay, who had previously played for many British clubs and even managed to play one match in the English Premier League for Arsenal London.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



The history of the confrontations between these teams includes only 7 official battles. East Bengal wins with a 3:2 score in terms of victories and 2 more matches resulted in a draw.

Speaking about the previous season, the teams exchanged away victories, and finished in the neighbouring places in the final tournament table.

Prediction



Bookmakers give a slight preference to the guests, but I would bet on a draw.

