On August 28, 2025, the second leg of the Europa League final qualifying round will see Dynamo Kyiv face off against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a betting angle focused on goals in this high-stakes clash.

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv began their European campaign as the reigning champions of Ukraine, entering the Champions League qualifiers. Their opening opponent was relatively straightforward — Maltese side Hamrun, whom Dynamo comfortably dispatched in both legs with identical 3-0 victories. However, the next stage brought significant challenges: Cyprus’s Pafos showcased impressive quality, beating Dynamo twice — 2-0 at home and 1-0 away — ending the Ukrainian club’s Champions League hopes. Last season, Dynamo featured in the main stage of the Europa League, but endured a disappointing campaign. They finished only 34th overall in the group stage rankings, collecting just 4 points.



In the first match against Maccabi, Dynamo conceded an early goal but managed to restore parity before halftime. However, a red card early in the second half turned the tide, and the Israeli side capitalized, sealing a 3-1 victory. Now, Dynamo face the daunting task of needing to overturn a two-goal deficit in the return leg.

Domestically, Dynamo are in fine form: three matches, three wins, a goal difference of 10:2, and a deserved first place in the league standings. When it comes to home games against Maccabi, history favors Kyiv: in 2011, the teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Europa League, while in 2015’s Champions League group stage, Dynamo earned a narrow 1-0 win.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv also started their European journey in the Champions League qualifiers, but were surprisingly knocked out by Cyprus’s Pafos: after a draw away, the Israelis lost 0-1 at home and exited the tournament. They then dropped into the Europa League qualifiers, where they confidently took care of Maltese side Hamrun, winning both legs — 2-1 and 3-1.

Last season was also nothing to boast about — like Dynamo, Maccabi competed in the Europa League group stage but failed to impress. The Israeli club finished only 29th in the overall ranking, picking up 6 points.

In direct encounters with Dynamo Kyiv, the edge remains with the Ukrainian side. The clubs have faced each other five times: Dynamo hold 2 wins, there have been 2 draws, and Maccabi have just one victory — which came in their most recent meeting.

Probable lineups

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret, Dubinchak, Mykhavko, Bilovar, Tymchyk, Shaparenko, Buyalskyi, Brazhko, Voloshyn, Yarmolenko, Vanat.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

3 of Dynamo’s last 4 matches have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 3 of Dynamo’s last 4 matches.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are on a four-game winning streak.

Maccabi Tel Aviv have won 6 of their last 7 away matches.

Both teams have scored in 7 of Maccabi’s last 8 matches.

Dynamo are unbeaten in 4 of the last 5 head-to-heads.

The first leg ended with a 3-1 win for Maccabi.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Maccabi Tel Aviv match prediction

Given the circumstances, Dynamo have no margin for error — they must win by at least two goals to keep their hopes of qualification alive. This means Kyiv will attack from the outset, putting serious pressure on their opponents’ goal. However, such aggressive tactics are bound to leave gaps at the back, which Maccabi are well-equipped to exploit, especially as they have thrived on the counter and have been consistently scoring in recent matches. Therefore, it is logical to expect a high-scoring game with goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.71.