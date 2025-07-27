RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Champions League Predictions Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans prediction facebook.com/fcdynamoua
Dynamo Kyiv
Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv Schedule Dynamo Kyiv News Dynamo Kyiv Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
29 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Kyiv, Stadion NSK Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv
Hamrun Spartans
Hamrun Spartans Hamrun Spartans Schedule Hamrun Spartans News Hamrun Spartans Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Dynamo Kyiv Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On Tuesday, July 29, in the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Dynamo Kyiv will play a nominal home match against Hamrun Spartans. The first leg ended with a 3-0 victory for the Ukrainian champions. I suggest a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Dynamo Kyiv is playing against a Maltese team for the first time in their history.
  • Hamrun Spartans have never reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League before.
  • The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv matchup in the next round.
  • Due to the war in Ukraine, the match will be held in the Polish city of Lublin.

Match preview

Last season, Dynamo Kyiv claimed the Ukrainian Premier League title for a record 17th time in their history. Oleksandr Shovkovsky's team managed to finish ahead of Shakhtar, who ended up only in third place. Despite a lack of significant reinforcements in the transfer market, Kyiv managed to implement a high-quality attacking style of football.

However, despite a confident away win, it seemed that Dynamo Kyiv are not yet at their peak physical condition. Still, the individual and collective class of the Ukrainian champions is, of course, much higher than that of the Maltese side.

Hamrun Spartans became Maltese champions for the third consecutive time, and the 11th time in their history. But this club has never achieved any notable success in Europe, as they managed to overcome the first qualifying round for the first time ever. This in itself is already a huge success for Hamrun.

It's absolutely clear that Hamrun is heading to Poland hoping to gain valuable experience, aiming to be more competitive in Europa League or Conference League qualification. The Maltese side has already guaranteed themselves at least a place in the final round of Conference League qualification.

Probable lineups

  • Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret; Karavaev, Bilovar, Mikhavko, Dubinchak; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Buyalskyi; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Voloshyn
  • Hamrun Spartans: Bonello; Compagn, Emerson, Bielicic, Camenzuli; El Fannis, Ederson, Kadjenovic, Mbong; Simkus; Koffi

Prediction for Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans

Of course, the Ukrainian side are the clear favorites for this match. My bet is on Dynamo Kyiv to score more than 2 goals.

Prediction on game Dynamo Kyiv Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.76
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
River Plate vs San Lorenzo prediction Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 19:30 River Plate vs San Lorenzo: will River keep their winning streak alive? River Plate Odds: 1.68 San Lorenzo Recommended Melbet
Flamengo vs Atletico MG prediction Serie A Brazil Today, 19:30 Flamengo vs Atlético Mineiro prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Flamengo Odds: 1.69 Atletico MG Bet now 1xBet
Genk vs Eupen prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 05:00 Genk vs Eupen prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 28, 2025 Genk Odds: 1.6 Eupen Bet now 1xBet
Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 08:00 Zanzibar vs Nigeria prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Zanzibar Odds: 1.64 Nigeria Recommended Mostbet
Gaziantep FK vs Alanyaspor prediction Club Friendlies 28 july 2025, 10:00 Gaziantep vs Alanyaspor prediction, H2H and likely lineups - July 28, 2025 Gaziantep FK Odds: 1.75 Alanyaspor Bet now Mostbet
Guinea vs Central African Republic prediction Friendly International 28 july 2025, 11:00 Guinea vs CAR prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Guinea Odds: 1.6 Central African Republic Bet now Melbet
Elfsborg vs IFK Goeteborg prediction Allsvenskan Sweden 28 july 2025, 13:00 Elfsborg vs Göteborg prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 28, 2025 Elfsborg Odds: 2.05 IFK Goeteborg Recommended 1xBet
Deportivo Riestra vs Atletico Tucuman prediction Liga Profesional Argentina 28 july 2025, 15:00 Deportivo Riestra vs Atlético Tucumán. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 28, 2025 Deportivo Riestra Odds: 1.68 Atletico Tucuman Bet now Mostbet
Pachuca vs San Diego FC prediction Leagues Cup 29 july 2025, 23:00 Pachuca vs San Diego prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 30, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.5 San Diego FC Bet now 1xBet
Malmoe FF vs RFS prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:00 Malmo vs RFS prediction, H2H and probable lineups – July 30, 2025 Malmoe FF Odds: 1.68 RFS Recommended 1xBet
FC FCSB vs KF Shkendija prediction Champions League 30 july 2025, 13:30 Steaua vs Shkëndija prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — July 30, 2025 FC FCSB Odds: 1.66 KF Shkendija Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Huracan 0 - 0 Boca Juniors Today, 17:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
Huracan
0
Boca Juniors
0
43’
River Plate - : - San Lorenzo Today, 19:30 Liga Profesional Argentina
River Plate
-
San Lorenzo
-
19:30
Deportivo Riestra - : - Atletico Tucuman 28 july 2025, 15:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Deportivo Riestra
-
Atletico Tucuman
-
15:00
Central Cordoba de Santiago - : - Defensa y Justicia 28 july 2025, 17:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Central Cordoba de Santiago
-
Defensa y Justicia
-
17:00
Banfield - : - Barracas Central 28 july 2025, 19:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Banfield
-
Barracas Central
-
19:00
Kairat Almaty - : - KuPS 29 july 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
KuPS
-
11:00
Iberia 1999 - : - FCI Levadia 29 july 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
Iberia 1999
-
FCI Levadia
-
12:00
FC Differdange 03 - : - TNS 29 july 2025, 14:00 Europa Conference League
FC Differdange 03
-
TNS
-
14:00
Drita - : - FC Copenhagen 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Drita
-
FC Copenhagen
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Hamrun Spartans 29 july 2025, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Hamrun Spartans
-
14:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 16:56 A replacement for Isak? Newcastle in talks over Sesko transfer Football news Today, 16:32 Beto set for Serie A return? Atalanta searching for Retegui replacement Football news Today, 16:03 Demands a transfer. Yoane Wissa threatens Brentford Football news Today, 15:30 World champion no longer needed? Inter to put Benjamin Pavard up for transfer Football news Today, 14:54 Defended the title! England women's national team win the European Championship for the second time in a row Football news Today, 13:58 A new season, a new look. Guardiola channels Ted Lasso vibes Football news Today, 12:56 100 million won't help: Arsenal have no intention of letting Saliba go to Real Madrid Football news Today, 12:29 Reunite with Ronaldo? Antony ready for Saudi Arabia move Football news Today, 12:00 Welcome to MLS! Müller has chosen his new club Football news Today, 11:27 Could it be a record transfer? Dewsbury-Hall may leave Chelsea in search of playing time
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores