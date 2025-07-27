Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun prediction, H2H and probable lineups - July 29, 2025

Prediction on game Dynamo Kyiv Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.76 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Tuesday, July 29, in the second leg of the Champions League second qualifying round, Dynamo Kyiv will play a nominal home match against Hamrun Spartans. The first leg ended with a 3-0 victory for the Ukrainian champions. I suggest a bet on the number of goals scored by one of the teams in this match.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Dynamo Kyiv is playing against a Maltese team for the first time in their history.

Hamrun Spartans have never reached the third qualifying round of the Champions League before.

The winner of this tie will face the victor of the Pafos vs Maccabi Tel Aviv matchup in the next round.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the match will be held in the Polish city of Lublin.

Match preview

Last season, Dynamo Kyiv claimed the Ukrainian Premier League title for a record 17th time in their history. Oleksandr Shovkovsky's team managed to finish ahead of Shakhtar, who ended up only in third place. Despite a lack of significant reinforcements in the transfer market, Kyiv managed to implement a high-quality attacking style of football.

However, despite a confident away win, it seemed that Dynamo Kyiv are not yet at their peak physical condition. Still, the individual and collective class of the Ukrainian champions is, of course, much higher than that of the Maltese side.

Hamrun Spartans became Maltese champions for the third consecutive time, and the 11th time in their history. But this club has never achieved any notable success in Europe, as they managed to overcome the first qualifying round for the first time ever. This in itself is already a huge success for Hamrun.

It's absolutely clear that Hamrun is heading to Poland hoping to gain valuable experience, aiming to be more competitive in Europa League or Conference League qualification. The Maltese side has already guaranteed themselves at least a place in the final round of Conference League qualification.

Probable lineups

Dynamo Kyiv: Neshcheret; Karavaev, Bilovar, Mikhavko, Dubinchak; Shaparenko, Brazhko, Buyalskyi; Yarmolenko, Vanat, Voloshyn

Hamrun Spartans: Bonello; Compagn, Emerson, Bielicic, Camenzuli; El Fannis, Ederson, Kadjenovic, Mbong; Simkus; Koffi

Prediction for Dynamo Kyiv vs Hamrun Spartans

Of course, the Ukrainian side are the clear favorites for this match. My bet is on Dynamo Kyiv to score more than 2 goals.