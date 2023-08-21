RU RU NG NG
Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023

Dynamo Kyiv Dynamo Kyiv
Europa Conference League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv - Besiktas
-
- : -
International, Bucharest, Stadionul Giulesti-Valentin Stanescu
Besiktas Besiktas
Review Н2Н Playoff Odds Prediction
On August 24, Superbet Arena – Giulesti (Bucharest) will host the first leg of the decisive stage of the Europa Conference League Qualification, in which Dynamo Kyiv will compete with Beşiktaş. The battle will start at 19:00 CET.

Dynamo Kyiv


The club appointed Mircea Lucescu as a head coach with a scandal. No one in the capital of Ukraine has forgotten his work at Shakhtar and Zenit and a number of statements in the direction of “the Blue and Whites”. Still, Surkis needed results after a series of failures, and, at first, the experienced Romanian specialist provided them: he played with new wards at the Champions League group stage and finally won the UPL. Nevertheless, the previous season was, in fact, a failure. It’s hard to remember when Dynamo finished not only below “the Miners”, but also let two more opponents be higher, finishing in the 4th place of the final standings. As a result, the Ukrainian grandee initially started in the Conference League. And it almost flew out from the very first opponent, Aris – the team lost to it with a 0-1 score in Greece, after which the club hardly achieved the nominally home match to a 2-1 result. Bushchan and the company turned out to be a little more successful, only in the protracted penalty shoot-out.

Beşiktaş


The team is considered to be one of three giants of Turkish football. Moreover, “the Eagles” made the so-called “golden double” in 2021 (the 16th championship title and the 10th cup trophy were taken). Still, having won the Super Cup at the beginning of the next season, the club then moved to “secondary roles”. And even having received famous Şenol Güneş in October 2022 instead of Valérien Ismaël who had failed, they managed to “climb” only to the 3rd place in the final table. As a result, the giant will have to be content only with the struggle for the Conference League. Nevertheless, it turned out to be a good idea to strengthen the squad – it was replenished by Amartey, Rebić, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rashica. Having overcome Neftci in the previous round (a 3-1 score on the away field and a 2-1 result at the home arena), one more footballer, Zainutdinov, was added to the squad. The European competition started in the confrontation with Tirana, which was beaten in both matches with a total 5-1 score.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


The clubs played against each other often and a lot – 10 times. Dynamo won 6 matches and was defeated a couple of times, and the previous one ended with a devastating 6-0 score.

Predictions


Bookmakers tend to the revenge of the Turkish team. Let’s agree and bet on its victory (odd: 2.34).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
