ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Durban City vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5.11.2025

Durban City vs Marumo Gallants prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5.11.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Durban City vs Marumo Gallants prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Durban City Durban City
South African Betway Premiership (Round 12) 05 nov 2025, 12:30
- : -
South Africa,
Marumo Gallants Marumo Gallants
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Durban City
Odds: 2.15
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 12th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Wednesday at the Durban stadium, where the local side Durban City will host Marumo Gallants. Let's break down a bet on the outcome of this clash, which carries solid chances of success.

Match preview

Durban City are enduring an inconsistent season, but at home, the team has been putting in confident performances. In five matches on their own turf, they've claimed three wins and suffered just one defeat, which inspires optimism ahead of a showdown with one of their direct rivals.

Despite recent setbacks and just one win in their last five Premier League outings, the team continues to display organized defensive play and is ready to capitalize on the opponent’s mistakes. Their strategy, built around patient counter-attacking, might prove effective against Marumo—especially given the visitors’ current form.

Marumo Gallants approach this encounter off the back of a painful 0-4 defeat to Golden Arrows, a result that highlighted their struggles both in defense and attack. Away games have been particularly tough for the team—just one victory in six matches on the road.

Their current form is questionable: only one win in their last five games, coupled with erratic performances. If Marumo are to pick up points in Durban, they’ll need to radically improve their finishing and defensive solidity.

Probable lineups

  • Durban City: Keet, Mafate, Nkanana, De Kock, Mkhize, Domingo, Jodwana, Maseko, Kamatuka, Poggenpoel, Mokwena
  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Mabuza, Khumalo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • There have been no official matches between these teams previously.
  • Durban City have won 3 out of 5 home games this season.
  • Marumo Gallants have lost 3 of 6 away fixtures and recently suffered a 0-4 defeat.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling for results, but Durban City hold a clear advantage with home support and a more balanced game. Considering the visitors’ poor away form, backing the hosts to win looks like the logical pick.

Prediction on game Win Durban City
Odds: 2.15
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs Haras El Hodoud prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.77 Haras El Hodoud Recommended Mostbet
Chippa United vs Magesi FC prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Chippa United vs Magesi: Who Can End Their Winless Run? Chippa United Odds: 1.99 Magesi FC Bet now 1xBet
AmaZulu FC vs Polokwane City prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 AmaZulu vs Polokwane City: H2H, lineups and match prediction — November 4, 2025 AmaZulu FC Odds: 1.64 Polokwane City Bet now 1xBet
Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay prediction South African Betway Premiership 04 nov 2025, 12:30 Sekhukhune United vs Richards Bay: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Sekhukhune United Odds: 1.5 Richards Bay Recommended 1xBet
SSC Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Napoli vs Eintracht: Who Will Claim Their Second Win in the UEFA Champions League? SSC Napoli Odds: 1.64 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now Mostbet
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 12:45 Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Slavia Prague Odds: 1.65 Arsenal Bet now Melbet
Al Mokawloon Al Arab vs Smouha SC prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 Al Arab vs Smouha prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Al Mokawloon Al Arab Odds: 1.58 Smouha SC Recommended 1xBet
ZED FC vs National Bank prediction Premier League Egypt 04 nov 2025, 13:00 ZED vs National Bank of Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 ZED FC Odds: 1.76 National Bank Bet now 1xBet
Juventus vs Sporting CP prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Juventus vs Sporting: Can Sporting Extend Their Winning Streak? Juventus Odds: 1.67 Sporting CP Bet now 1xBet
Tottenham vs FC Copenhagen prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Tottenham vs Copenhagen: Can Copenhagen Put Up a Fight Away from Home? Tottenham Odds: 1.44 FC Copenhagen Recommended Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Union St.Gilloise prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 Atletico Madrid vs Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, H2H and probable lineups — November 4, 2025 Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.75 Union St.Gilloise Bet now Melbet
Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich prediction Champions League 04 nov 2025, 15:00 PSG vs Bayern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 4, 2025 Paris Saint-Germain Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores