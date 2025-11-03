Prediction on game Win Durban City Odds: 2.15 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the fixtures of the 12th round of the South African Premier League will take place on Wednesday at the Durban stadium, where the local side Durban City will host Marumo Gallants. Let's break down a bet on the outcome of this clash, which carries solid chances of success.

Match preview

Durban City are enduring an inconsistent season, but at home, the team has been putting in confident performances. In five matches on their own turf, they've claimed three wins and suffered just one defeat, which inspires optimism ahead of a showdown with one of their direct rivals.

Despite recent setbacks and just one win in their last five Premier League outings, the team continues to display organized defensive play and is ready to capitalize on the opponent’s mistakes. Their strategy, built around patient counter-attacking, might prove effective against Marumo—especially given the visitors’ current form.

Marumo Gallants approach this encounter off the back of a painful 0-4 defeat to Golden Arrows, a result that highlighted their struggles both in defense and attack. Away games have been particularly tough for the team—just one victory in six matches on the road.

Their current form is questionable: only one win in their last five games, coupled with erratic performances. If Marumo are to pick up points in Durban, they’ll need to radically improve their finishing and defensive solidity.

Probable lineups

Durban City : Keet, Mafate, Nkanana, De Kock, Mkhize, Domingo, Jodwana, Maseko, Kamatuka, Poggenpoel, Mokwena

: Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Nkube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Mabuza, Khumalo

Match facts and head-to-head

There have been no official matches between these teams previously.

Durban City have won 3 out of 5 home games this season.

Marumo Gallants have lost 3 of 6 away fixtures and recently suffered a 0-4 defeat.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling for results, but Durban City hold a clear advantage with home support and a more balanced game. Considering the visitors’ poor away form, backing the hosts to win looks like the logical pick.