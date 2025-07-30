RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 31, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Dungannon Swifts vs FC Vaduz prediction Photo: https://x.com/VaduzFC/Author unknownn
Dungannon Swifts
31 july 2025, 14:45
- : -
International, Belfast, Solitude
FC Vaduz
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
On July 31, 2025, Dungannon Swifts and Vaduz will go head-to-head in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round for the 2025/2026 season. Let’s break down the best bet on the winner of this clash.

Dungannon Swifts

Northern Ireland’s Dungannon Swifts had an impressive campaign last season. Despite finishing only fourth in the Northern Ireland Premiership, the team shone in cup competitions. They first lifted the Irish Cup, edging Cliftonville in a dramatic penalty shootout in the final. The Swifts then added another trophy to their cabinet, winning the Northern Ireland Super Cup—again on penalties—this time defeating reigning champions Linfield.

This triumph marked a superb start to the new season. While the official league fixtures haven’t kicked off yet, Dungannon are already in rhythm: after the Super Cup, they played a string of friendlies, winning four and losing just once. This approach paid off—against Vaduz in the first leg of Conference League qualifying, the Northern Irish side defended smartly and patiently, capitalizing on one of their few chances to secure a vital 1-0 away victory. To keep match sharpness, the club played another friendly, ending in a 0-0 draw.

Now, Dungannon return home for the second leg with a slim but crucial advantage and the status of slight favorites in this tie.

Vaduz

Vaduz are the flagship football club of Liechtenstein and perennial winners of the Liechtenstein Cup, which earns them an annual spot in European competitions. Domestically, the club faces no real rivals, but all professional Liechtenstein teams, including Vaduz, compete within the Swiss football system. Vaduz play in the Swiss Challenge League—the country’s second tier—where they finished sixth last season.

Their preseason was disappointing, as they failed to win any friendlies: three defeats and one draw. That winless streak spilled over into the Conference League, where Vaduz suffered a shock 0-1 home loss to Dungannon in the first leg. It’s worth recalling that last year, Vaduz were knocked out at this very stage by St Patrick’s—after a 2-2 home draw, they lost 1-3 away in Ireland and exited the tournament.

Nevertheless, Vaduz managed to snap a six-match winless run in the opening round of the new Challenge League season by beating Yverdon 2-1. That result could provide a psychological boost ahead of this crucial European away trip.

Despite losing the first match, Vaduz remain a more experienced and higher-profile club compared to Dungannon. Their quality and European pedigree still give them a genuine shot at turning things around and advancing to the next round.

Probable lineups

  • Dungannon Swifts: Dunn, Marron, McGinty, Wallace, Glenny, Kelly, Dillon, Scott, Bigirimana, Mitchell, McAllister.
  • Vaduz: Schaffran, Bily, Zimani, Berisha, Schwizer, Eberhard, Dantas Fernandes, Mak, Seiler, Caven, Monsberger.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • Dungannon are unbeaten in 9 of their last 10 matches.
  • Vaduz have failed to win 6 of their last 7 matches.
  • Three of Vaduz’s last four matches have seen under 2.5 goals.
  • The first meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 win for Dungannon.

Dungannon Swifts vs Vaduz match prediction

Vaduz are the more experienced side on the European stage, regularly featuring in continental qualifiers. Despite their surprising home defeat in the first leg, they showed resilience in the Swiss league by beating Yverdon and ending their winless run. Given their class and experience, Vaduz are fully capable of regrouping and seeking revenge in the return leg. However, Dungannon Swifts have already proven they’re not intimidated by bigger names. The team are in great form, have already picked up silverware this season, and looked sharp in their friendlies. Expect a tense encounter: Vaduz will push forward, exposing themselves at the back, while Dungannon will play to the scoreline. Ultimately, Vaduz look like the favorites here—they’ll be desperate to at least win this match and force extra time. My pick for this clash: Vaduz to win at odds of 1.8.

Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores