Dudelange vs Escaldes. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Prediction on game Win F91 Dudelange Odds: 1.53 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, Dudelange will host Escaldes in the second leg of the Europa Conference League qualification round of 16. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of the team from Andorra. Here’s an in-depth look at the rematch and a possible prediction.



See also: La Fiorita Montegiardino vs FK Vardar Skopje prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

The opening match of the season didn’t go well for Dudelange: despite creating numerous set-piece opportunities near Escaldes’ goal, the Luxembourg side failed to generate real goal-scoring chances.

The team looked shaky in possession, made frequent errors at the back, and ultimately conceded two avoidable goals. In front of their home fans, Dudelange will be eager to turn the tide and prove their quality, with plenty of room for improvement.



Escaldes, like Dudelange, kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with this European qualifier. The Andorran outfit executed their chances well and kept a clean sheet. Daniel Tenedora’s men will aim to consolidate their advantage away from home, defend their lead, and advance to the next qualifying round.

Probable lineups

Dudelange: Latic, Delorg, Pianelli-Balisoni, Gavioli, Englaro, Kirch, Neamtiu, Morren, Monteiro, Rotundo, Agostinho

Escaldes: Marinovic, Inglada, Carpio, Alvarez, Roncal, Vieira, Modric, Andrade, Berlanga, Segura, Pilotu

Match facts and head-to-head

In three meetings between these teams, Dudelange has won twice and Escaldes once

Dudelange have lost 4 of their last 5 matches

Escaldes have not drawn in their last 7 games

Prediction

In my opinion, Dudelange will regroup and fight to get back into this tie. It won’t be easy, but I expect them to put in an inspired performance and secure a victory with the support of the home crowd. My prediction is a Dudelange win at 1.53.