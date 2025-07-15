RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Dudelange vs Escaldes. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Dudelange vs Escaldes. Prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
F91 Dudelange vs Atletic Escaldes prediction Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
F91 Dudelange
F91 Dudelange F91 Dudelange Schedule F91 Dudelange Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
17 july 2025, 13:00
- : -
International, Dudelange, Stade Jos Nosbaum
Atletic Escaldes
Atletic Escaldes Atletic Escaldes Schedule Atletic Escaldes News Atletic Escaldes Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win F91 Dudelange
Odds: 1.53
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Thursday, July 17, Dudelange will host Escaldes in the second leg of the Europa Conference League qualification round of 16. The first leg ended 2-0 in favor of the team from Andorra. Here’s an in-depth look at the rematch and a possible prediction.

See also: La Fiorita Montegiardino vs FK Vardar Skopje prediction and betting tips 17 July 2025

Match preview

The opening match of the season didn’t go well for Dudelange: despite creating numerous set-piece opportunities near Escaldes’ goal, the Luxembourg side failed to generate real goal-scoring chances.

The team looked shaky in possession, made frequent errors at the back, and ultimately conceded two avoidable goals. In front of their home fans, Dudelange will be eager to turn the tide and prove their quality, with plenty of room for improvement.

Escaldes, like Dudelange, kicked off their 2025/26 campaign with this European qualifier. The Andorran outfit executed their chances well and kept a clean sheet. Daniel Tenedora’s men will aim to consolidate their advantage away from home, defend their lead, and advance to the next qualifying round.

Probable lineups

Dudelange: Latic, Delorg, Pianelli-Balisoni, Gavioli, Englaro, Kirch, Neamtiu, Morren, Monteiro, Rotundo, Agostinho

Escaldes: Marinovic, Inglada, Carpio, Alvarez, Roncal, Vieira, Modric, Andrade, Berlanga, Segura, Pilotu

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In three meetings between these teams, Dudelange has won twice and Escaldes once

  • Dudelange have lost 4 of their last 5 matches

  • Escaldes have not drawn in their last 7 games

Prediction

In my opinion, Dudelange will regroup and fight to get back into this tie. It won’t be easy, but I expect them to put in an inspired performance and secure a victory with the support of the home crowd. My prediction is a Dudelange win at 1.53.

Prediction on game Win F91 Dudelange
Odds: 1.53
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Dila Gori vs Racing FC Union Luxembourg prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Dila Gori vs Racing Luxembourg: Can Racing mount a comeback and advance? Dila Gori Odds: 1.44 Racing FC Union Luxembourg Recommended Mostbet
Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ilves vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Can Shakhtar deliver another rout? Ilves Odds: 1.44 Shakhtar Donetsk Bet now Melbet
Aktobe vs Legia Warszawa prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Aktobe – Legia: Can Legia hold on and advance to the next round? Aktobe Odds: 1.71 Legia Warszawa Bet now 1xBet
Flora Tallinn vs Valur prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Flora vs Valur prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Flora Tallinn Odds: 1.61 Valur Recommended Mostbet
HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 HJK vs NSI Runavik prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 HJK Odds: 1.75 NSI Runavik Bet now Mostbet
Hegelmann vs St. Patrick's Athletic prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Hegelmann vs St Patrick's prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Hegelmann Odds: 1.67 St. Patrick's Athletic Bet now 1xBet
FC Santa Coloma vs Borac Banja Luka prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Santa Coloma vs Borac prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 FC Santa Coloma Odds: 1.77 Borac Banja Luka Recommended Melbet
Rabotnicki vs Torpedo Zhodino prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Rabotnichki vs Torpedo-BelAZ prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — 17 July 2025 Rabotnicki Odds: 1.66 Torpedo Zhodino Bet now 1xBet
Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Pyunik vs Tre Fiori prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Pyunik Odds: 1.84 Tre Fiori Bet now Mostbet
Ordabasy Shymkent vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:00 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 17 July 2025 Ordabasy Shymkent Odds: 1.75 Torpedo Kutaisi Recommended Melbet
Paide Linnameeskond vs Bruno's Magpies prediction Europa Conference League 17 july 2025, 12:30 Paide vs Magpies prediction, H2H and probable lineups — July 17, 2025 Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 1.53 Bruno's Magpies Bet now Melbet
Haecken vs Spartak Trnava prediction Europa League 17 july 2025, 13:00 Häcken vs Spartak Trnava: Can Häcken hold on to their advantage and advance? Haecken Odds: 1.61 Spartak Trnava Bet now Melbet
Upcoming matches
All
Dinamo Minsk 0 - 1 Ludogorets Razgrad Today, 14:45 Champions League
Dinamo Minsk
0
Ludogorets Razgrad
1
54’
Linfield 1 - 2 Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Champions League
Linfield
1
Shelbourne
2
47’
Philadelphia Union - : - CF Montreal Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Philadelphia Union
-
CF Montreal
-
19:30
New York Red Bulls - : - New England Revolution Today, 19:30 MLS USA
New York Red Bulls
-
New England Revolution
-
19:30
Orlando City - : - New York City FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Orlando City
-
New York City FC
-
19:30
FC Cincinnati - : - Inter Miami CF Today, 19:30 MLS USA
FC Cincinnati
-
Inter Miami CF
-
19:30
Charlotte FC - : - DC United Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Charlotte FC
-
DC United
-
19:30
Atlanta United - : - Chicago Fire FC Today, 19:30 MLS USA
Atlanta United
-
Chicago Fire FC
-
19:30
Nashville SC - : - Columbus Crew Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Nashville SC
-
Columbus Crew
-
20:30
Minnesota United - : - Los Angeles FC Today, 20:30 MLS USA
Minnesota United
-
Los Angeles FC
-
20:30
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:15 Kaizer Chiefs wrap up Dutch pre-season tour – how did the team perform? Football news Today, 14:48 Orlando Pirates vs Las Palmas: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - July 17, 2025 Football news Today, 14:21 Lamine Yamal comments on shirt number change Football news Today, 13:53 Breakthrough reached: Mamelodi Sundowns close to new deal with their star man Football news Today, 13:15 Plans remain unchanged. Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman wants to leave Atalanta Football news Today, 12:47 Official: Lamine Yamal signs new contract and will wear a new number Esports News Today, 12:13 EA SPORTS unveils first trailer for EA FC 26 Football news Today, 11:56 Jude Bellingham undergoes shoulder surgery Football news Today, 11:39 Sekhukhune United secure another new signing Football news Today, 11:18 PSL releases MTN8 quarter-final fixtures
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores