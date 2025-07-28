RU RU ES ES FR FR
Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback?

Drita vs Copenhagen: can Drita pull off an incredible comeback?

Photo: https://x.com/FCKobenhavn
Drita
29 july 2025, 14:00
- : -
International, Pristina, Fadil Vokrri Stadium
FC Copenhagen
In the second round of UEFA Champions League qualification, Drita will face off against Copenhagen. The match is set for Tuesday, July 29, at 20:00 Central European Time, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Drita vs Copenhagen: match preview

Kosovan side Drita clinched the league title last season with an impressive 12-point lead. The team earned a shot at European competition, and their Champions League qualifying campaign got off to a strong start. First, they beat Differdange 1-0 in the opening leg, then secured a 3-2 victory in the return fixture. That booked their place in the next round, where they now face Copenhagen.

Copenhagen have kicked off their new Danish Superliga campaign in style—opening with a 3-2 win, then a 2-0 victory. Their Champions League qualification journey begins at this stage, and they made a confident start. At home, the Danes secured a 2-0 win, with both goals scored by Mattsson from the penalty spot. Their chances of advancing to the next round are now very high. If they progress, they’ll meet the winner of the RFS/Malmo tie.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The first leg ended with a 2-0 win for Copenhagen.
  • Drita have lost just one of their last six matches.
  • Copenhagen are unbeaten in five straight games, winning the last four.
  • Drita have suffered only one defeat in their last five home outings.
  • This will be just the second ever meeting between these two clubs.

Probable lineups

  • Drita: Maloku; Be. Krasniqi, Beytulai, Mesa, Ovuka; Broja; Balaj, Dabikai, Limaj, Tusha; Manaj
  • Copenhagen: Kotarski; Zeca, Gharanaga, Pereira, Meling; Larsson, Delaney, Clem, Elyounoussi; Cornelius, Mattsson

Prediction

Copenhagen put on an excellent display in the first leg and, in my view, will see the job through. Drita showed plenty of spirit, but the Danes have more experience and greater squad quality. My pick: Copenhagen to win at odds of 1.42.

