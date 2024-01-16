DR Congo vs Zambia prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.89 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the first round of the group stage of the African Cup of Nations, the national team of the Democratic Republic of the Congo will play against the team of Zambia. The meeting will take place on January 17, 2024, and bookmakers find it difficult to name the obvious favorite.

DR Congo

This team will try to recover from a 1:2 defeat to Burkina Faso in a friendly match. DR Congo is not considered one of the contenders for the title, but the team can pass the group stage quite successfully if they show the proper level of football.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, DR Congo has achieved only one victory, scoring only three goals against its opponents. The team is not in the best shape, but at this tournament they can perform completely differently.

Zambia

Zambia's previous match drew 1:1 with Cameroon in a friendly. In the last five matches in all tournaments, Zambia achieved two victories, scoring nine goals against their opponents.

If you look at the statistics, Zambia looks like the favorite in this confrontation. And in general, the team plays beautiful attacking football, which the public likes.

History of the confrontation

In the last three matches involving these teams, there was a bet that both teams would score. In general, the teams achieved six victories in personal meetings, which indicates approximately the same level of players.

Prediction for the match DR Congo - Zambia

Given the statistics, I would venture to suggest that Zambia will be closer to victory. I will bet on them with a handicap of 0 with odds of 1.89.