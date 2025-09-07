RU RU ES ES FR FR
DR Congo vs Senegal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 9 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
DR Congo vs Senegal prediction Photo: https://www.facebook.com/fsfOfficielle/Author unknownn
09 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.47
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

As part of the 8th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, DR Congo will take on Senegal. The match is set for Tuesday, 9 September, with kick-off scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at a bet focused on the teams' scoring output in this clash.

DR Congo

DR Congo's national team is having a solid qualifying campaign for the World Cup. After seven matches, they lead the group with 16 points, just one ahead of Senegal, and boast an impressive goal difference of 11-3. On home soil, DR Congo have played three matches and won all of them without conceding a single goal.

However, their recent African Nations Championship outing was less successful: in the group stage, they played four games, notching up two wins and two losses, which left them third in the group and out of the playoffs.

In head-to-head encounters with Senegal at home, DR Congo have played three times: they won once back in 1968, but lost the two more recent meetings.

Senegal

Senegal's national team is also running a decent qualifying campaign. They sit second in the group, just one point behind DR Congo. Their goal difference stands at 10-1, highlighting a disciplined playing style and rock-solid defense. Each of their last seven matches has seen low-scoring outcomes.

On the road, Senegal have played three times: they've picked up one win and drawn twice, scoring just a single goal across those games.

In recent head-to-heads with DR Congo, Senegal have clearly dominated: in the last five meetings, they've come out on top four times and drawn once. In the current qualifiers, the home fixture between these sides ended 1-1.

Probable lineups

  • DR Congo: Efongé, Mansanga, Lutaladio, Ntambwe, Kapanga, Kaembe, Mika, Kabvit, Amongo, Mubalu, Kitambala.
  • Senegal: E. Mendy, Diatta, Niakate, Koulibaly, An. Mendy, Pape Gueye, Idrissa Gueye, Camara, Dia, Sarr, Mane.

Key facts and head-to-head

  • DR Congo have won 8 of their last 10 matches.
  • DR Congo have won 8 of their last 10 home games.
  • Senegal are unbeaten in their last 7 matches.
  • Senegal's last 7 matches have all featured under 2.5 total goals.

DR Congo vs Senegal match prediction

The upcoming clash between DR Congo and Senegal promises to be a cautious affair. Group leaders DR Congo risk losing top spot if they fall, while Senegal, trailing by just one point, could leapfrog their rivals with a win. Given the stakes, both sides are unlikely to take risks or play openly. Senegal's recent form further underscores their preference for a disciplined, low-scoring style. Expect a tense, scrappy contest with few goals. My pick for this match is under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.47.

Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
