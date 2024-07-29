Donna Vekic vs Corey Gauff Match Prediction and Odds - July 30, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 18,5 Odds: 1.72 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

Donna Vekic and Corey Gauff will meet in the third round of the Olympic tennis tournament in Paris. Prediction for the match of these tennis players is made by Dailysports experts.

Donna Vekic

The Croatian tennis player has not impressed with stability this season, but on grass she looked strong, first the final of the tournament in Germany, and then at Wimbledon managed to reach the semifinals. Vekic has a reputation as a solid middle seed, 28 years old and ranked 21st in the world rankings.

At the Olympics she managed to get past Italy's Bronzetti 6:2, 7:5, as well as the strong and unstable Andrejeska from Canada 6:3, 6:4. Few believe that Vekic is capable of passing the world number two, we must try to show our best tennis.

Corey Gauff

The American came to adult tennis very early, but at the age of 20 she can already be called an experienced fighter, besides the athlete has already managed to win one slam. Although Gauff has risen to number two in the world rankings, she only managed to win a modest tournament in Auckland this year.

Even despite the lack of trophies, the American is playing confidently, showing a solid level of tennis. So far in Paris, Gauff feels no resistance, defeating Tomljanovic 6:3, 6:0, and Carle 6:1, 6:1. The American will also spend a lot of energy in the doubles, where she plays together with Pegula.

Interesting facts about the match and history of head-to-head meetings

The tennis players will play each other for the first time.

Vekic won 5 out of 9 meetings on the ground, Gauff has 14 wins in 18 meetings on this surface.

Bookmakers' quotes are as follows: W1 - 5.25, W2 - 1.17.

Donna Vekic vs Corey Gauff Prediction

Of course, bookmakers give the American a clear advantage, but Vekic is not one of those who will give up without a fight. I believe that Gauff may have some difficulties in such a match, so I will bet on a total of more than 18.5 games.