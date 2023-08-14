Prediction on game Win Slavia Prague Odds: 1.69 100% Bonus up to $108 4.35 Bet now

On August 17, Kosicka futbalova arena (Košice) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Dnipro-1 will compete with Slavia Prague. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Dnipro-1



The club quite unexpectedly got involved in the UPL title race in the previous season. Still, the “fuel” ran out ahead of schedule and more experienced Shakhtar Donetsk managed to keep the 1st place. Perhaps, that was a serious blow and, at least now, “the Yellow and Blacks” are not impressive. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention the departure of Dovbyk, the top scorer of the previous season, and the inability to win the match against the rival. The debut in the Champions League turned into a 1-3 failure in a conditionally home match with Panathinaikos. The club took the lead in Greece, but even there everything ended in a 2-2 draw. Speaking about the struggle in the Czech Republic, the club from Ukraine, having gained an advantage of 1 player already in the 59th minute of the game, not only failed to revive the intrigue, but conceded again, bringing it to a 0-3 score. Thus, in fact, it remains to try to “slam the door”, saying goodbye to the Europa League.

Slavia Prague



The team is fairly considered to be one of the flagships of Czech football. Having attracted the Chinese investors not so long ago, “the Stitched” returned to the top, winning 4 championship titles in 2017-2021. Still, the grandee allowed its rivals to get ahead already twice, limiting itself to only the second place. Thus, Jindřich Trpišovský’s wards started immediately only in the Europa League again (having warmed up in the starting rounds of the national championship before, they won the battles against all the first opponents there). The team also not particularly noticed Dnipro in the capital of the Czech Republic, moreover, Ivan Schranz had made a double by the 38th minute of the game. It goes without saying that Ogbu could let his partners down, when he received the red card in the second half. Nevertheless, even being in the format of “10 vs 11”, Slavia not only did not concede, but also brought it to the final 3-0 score, turning the visit to Kosice into a formality.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Speaking about the current format of Dnipro-1, it is only the second European season. That is why it is more than natural that the team plays against Slavia for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers believe that there will not be even a draw for the Ukrainian club. Let’s agree – it is just too weak now. The Czech team will win the second leg match (odd: 1.69).

