RU RU
Main Predictions Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023

Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023

SC Dnipro-1 SC Dnipro-1
Europa League 17 aug 2023, 14:00 SC Dnipro-1 - Slavia Prague
-
- : -
International, Kosice, Kosice Football Arena
Slavia Prague Slavia Prague
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Win Slavia Prague
Odds: 1.69

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now

On August 17, Kosicka futbalova arena (Košice) will host the second leg of the 1/2 finals of the Europa League Qualification, in which Dnipro-1 will compete with Slavia Prague. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Dnipro-1


The club quite unexpectedly got involved in the UPL title race in the previous season. Still, the “fuel” ran out ahead of schedule and more experienced Shakhtar Donetsk managed to keep the 1st place. Perhaps, that was a serious blow and, at least now, “the Yellow and Blacks” are not impressive. At the same time, it is reasonable to mention the departure of Dovbyk, the top scorer of the previous season, and the inability to win the match against the rival. The debut in the Champions League turned into a 1-3 failure in a conditionally home match with Panathinaikos. The club took the lead in Greece, but even there everything ended in a 2-2 draw. Speaking about the struggle in the Czech Republic, the club from Ukraine, having gained an advantage of 1 player already in the 59th minute of the game, not only failed to revive the intrigue, but conceded again, bringing it to a 0-3 score. Thus, in fact, it remains to try to “slam the door”, saying goodbye to the Europa League.

Slavia Prague


The team is fairly considered to be one of the flagships of Czech football. Having attracted the Chinese investors not so long ago, “the Stitched” returned to the top, winning 4 championship titles in 2017-2021. Still, the grandee allowed its rivals to get ahead already twice, limiting itself to only the second place. Thus, Jindřich Trpišovský’s wards started immediately only in the Europa League again (having warmed up in the starting rounds of the national championship before, they won the battles against all the first opponents there). The team also not particularly noticed Dnipro in the capital of the Czech Republic, moreover, Ivan Schranz had made a double by the 38th minute of the game. It goes without saying that Ogbu could let his partners down, when he received the red card in the second half. Nevertheless, even being in the format of “10 vs 11”, Slavia not only did not concede, but also brought it to the final 3-0 score, turning the visit to Kosice into a formality.

The statistics of head-to-head matches


Speaking about the current format of Dnipro-1, it is only the second European season. That is why it is more than natural that the team plays against Slavia for the first time.

Predictions


Bookmakers believe that there will not be even a draw for the Ukrainian club. Let’s agree – it is just too weak now. The Czech team will win the second leg match (odd: 1.69).

Prediction on game Win Slavia Prague
Odds: 1.69

100% Bonus up to $108
Linebet 4.35
Bet now
Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 14:00 Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.71 Olimpija Ljubljana Recommended 1xBet
Champions League Today, 14:30 Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Sturm Graz Odds: 1.63 PSV Eindhoven Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 14:30 Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Servette FC Odds: 1.6 Rangers Bet now MelBet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Marseille Odds: 1.909 Panathinaikos Recommended BetWinner
Serie A Brazil Today, 19:00 Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Athletico Paranaense Odds: 1.8 Cuiaba Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:10 Belgian talent Lavia chose between Chelsea and Liverpool Football news Today, 01:50 Nemanja Matic moves from Roma to Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 01:35 Bayern want to buy Champions League winner Football news Today, 01:20 Neymar offered his services to six European clubs Football news Today, 01:00 Monaco announce €20m signing for Juventus midfielder Football news Yesterday, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news Yesterday, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news Yesterday, 13:58 Shakhtar 2-1 Oleksandriya (video review) Football news Yesterday, 13:54 Shakhtar won a hard victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Yesterday, 08:30 Inter close to signing experienced Austrian striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Galatasaray vs Olimpia Ljubljana predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Sturm vs PSV predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Servette vs Glasgow Rangers predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Marseille vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on August 15, 2023 Football Today Atletico Paranaense vs Cuiaba predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 16 aug 2023 Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023