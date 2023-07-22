Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.74 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 25, Kosicka futbalova arena (Košice) will host the first leg of the 1/4 finals of the Champions League qualification, in which Dnipro-1 will compete with Panathinaikos. The battle will start at 20:00 CET.

Dnipro-1



The team was actually created on the basis of a previous project from the same city, with almost the same name and glorious history. The club, known since the times of the USSR, even being “out of breath”, got into the final of the Europa League. Its “non-legal” successor was quickly promoted to the top of the Premier League, successively winning the Druha Liga and the Persha Liga. And being already under the rule of Jovicevic, the team finished in the 3rd place in 2022. Then Igor left for Shakhtar, but he was replaced by Kucher with dignity – the mentor forced “the Miners” into a full-fledged struggle for the title (Dynamo suddenly turned out to be superfluous in this championship race). At the same time, “the Black and Yellows” performed well in the European competition, overcoming the group stage of the Conference League. Still, they failed twice in the battle against AEK from Limassol: the team lost to “the Cypriots” in the Europa League qualification in the summer and was defeated in the play-offs of a less rated tournament already in 2023.

Panathinaikos



The club has been one of “the pillars” of Greek football. The asset of “the Shamrock” includes the final of the European Cup in 1971, moreover, the golden medals of the national championship was taken exactly 20 times. On the other hand, the previous title falls on 2010, after which the project from the capital of the country was really “wiped out” for secondary roles by the competitors. The only successes are the victories in the Greek Cup a couple of times, including 2022, when the team was already under the rule of the current coach, Jovanovic. Speaking about the previous season, he raised his players to the 2nd place, which guaranteed the right to play in the Champions League qualification again. There is no surprise that the club was able to strengthen the squad for such a start – an experienced mentor from Yugoslavia willingly invites fellow countrymen – for instance, Djuricic, Jedvaj and Mladenovic. Although one should also note the return of Zeca from Copenhagen and 3-million deal to get Vilhena.

The statistics of head-to-head matches



Dnipro-1 is a young project, which starts its way at the European arena only for the second time. So, it is logical that it will play against Panathinaikos for the first time.

Predictions



Bookmakers give preference to the Ukrainian team, but they are the hosts of the arena only nominally. Taking into account the fact that both clubs are just starting the season, it is worth betting on “total: under 2.5” (odd: 1.74).

