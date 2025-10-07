ES ES FR FR
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 8 October 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Djibouti vs Egypt prediction Photo: https://www.cafonline.com/Author unknownn
Djibouti Djibouti
World Cup Qualification CAF (Round 9) 08 oct 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Egypt Egypt
As part of the 9th round of the African World Cup qualifiers, Djibouti will take on Egypt in a highly anticipated clash. The match is set for Tuesday, October 8, with kickoff scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the teams and offer a bet on goalscoring in this encounter.

Djibouti

The Djibouti national team is considered one of the weakest sides on the African continent. Their performances in qualification tournaments have been extremely poor, and they currently sit 191st in the FIFA rankings. Djibouti failed to reach the Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Liberia 2-0 on aggregate. They also missed out on the African Nations Championship, despite winning the first leg against Rwanda 1-0; they were demolished 0-3 in the return fixture. That win over Rwanda remains their last, as Djibouti have since lost five straight matches.

In World Cup qualifying, Djibouti have firmly occupied the role of group underdog: out of eight matches played, they’ve picked up just one point—a draw against Ethiopia—while losing all other games. The goal difference tells its own story: only 4 goals scored and 28 conceded. In the first round against Egypt, Djibouti suffered a heavy 0-6 defeat away from home.

Egypt

The Egypt national team is one of Africa’s powerhouses and consistently delivers quality football. Currently, the Pharaohs are on an impressive six-match unbeaten run—five wins and one draw. Their defense has been particularly watertight, having not conceded a single goal in those six games. Although Egypt failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship, losing to South Africa in the qualifiers, they have looked dominant in other competitions. Egypt have already secured their spot at the Africa Cup of Nations and will compete there in December.

In World Cup qualification, Egypt have been dominant and have practically sealed top spot in their group: after eight matches, they have 20 points, five clear of second place with two rounds to go. Their goal difference is equally impressive—16 scored, just 2 conceded. Egypt have completely dominated head-to-head encounters with Djibouti, winning all three previous meetings. Across those games, Egypt have scored 14 goals and kept clean sheets throughout.

Probable lineups

  • Djibouti: Mahamoud, Mohamed, Abdi, Khaire, Ben-Osman, Ali, Jama, Gohar, Mahamed, Omar, Wais.
  • Egypt: El-Shenawy, Hany, Rabia, Sobhi, Hamdi, Ateya, Kouka, Eid, Trezeguet, Salah, Marmoush.

Interesting facts and head-to-head

  • Djibouti have lost their last 5 matches.
  • 4 of Djibouti’s last 5 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Egypt have won 5 of their last 6 matches.
  • 10 of Egypt’s last 12 games have finished with under 2.5 goals.
  • Egypt have scored first in 5 of their last 6 matches.

Djibouti vs Egypt match prediction

The gulf in class between these two sides is clear—Egypt are not only overwhelming favorites for this fixture, but for the group as a whole. The Pharaohs are superior to Djibouti in every aspect: quality, experience, and squad depth, allowing them to play without pressure. However, victory in this match guarantees Egypt a direct ticket to the World Cup, providing extra motivation for the visitors. Expect a confident and high-scoring win from the favorites. My bet for this match: over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.43.

